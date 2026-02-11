or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > tony romo
OK LogoNEWS

Tony Romo Claims He Referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'Wife' on Purpose: 'I Played With the Fans'

split photo of Tony Romo, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Tony Romo revealed he intentionally joked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during an NFL broadcast.

Profile Image

Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tony Romo, the renowned NFL commentator and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, recently opened up about a playful comment he made regarding pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during a broadcast.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” Romo shared insights into the impact of Swift and Kelce's relationship on his job.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Tony Romo admitted he jokingly teased Taylor Swift fans during a game broadcast.
Source: MEGA

Tony Romo admitted he jokingly teased Taylor Swift fans during a game broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on a game in December 2023, Romo admitted he intentionally played a trick on Swifties.

"I did kind of play with the fans. I think I was like, 'And there's…' I think I said, 'his wife,'" he explained, recalling the moment when the cameras panned to Swift in the audience.

The playful jab led many fans to wonder if Romo had insider information. "I was like, 'Nah, I just wanted to make you guys think for a second,'" he added with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The host briefly referred to Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift’s 'husband' on air.
Source: MEGA

The host briefly referred to Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift’s 'husband' on air.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Swift and Kelce had just begun their romantic relationship, drawing considerable public interest, especially when Swift attended games to support Kelce.

During the broadcast, Romo quickly corrected himself, saying, "I'm sorry — Girlfriend!" This light-hearted mistake prompted laughter from fellow commentators, who joked, "Not yet."

MORE ON:
tony romo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Romo's ability to poke fun at celebrity dynamics has garnered attention, especially as Swift and Kelce's relationship has evolved. Only two years later, they would get engaged, making Romo’s comment appear almost prophetic.

During the interview, host Nicole Ryan inquired about the challenges of incorporating the pop star's song references into his commentary. Romo humorously responded, "Oh, it was so difficult," but ultimately downplayed the difficulty, stating it "didn’t feel any different."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tony Romo defended Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games, calling her a major star.
Source: MEGA

Tony Romo defended Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games, calling her a major star.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's relationship with Kelce ignited after he revealed on his "New Heights" podcast in July 2023 that he attempted to get her attention at a concert by offering her a friendship bracelet containing his phone number. Their romance flourished, resulting in extensive media coverage as Swift became a regular at Chiefs games, including their victorious 2024 Super Bowl match against the San Francisco 49ers.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tony Romo quickly corrected himself and laughed about the moment later.
Source: MEGA

Tony Romo quickly corrected himself and laughed about the moment later.

Despite some NFL fans expressing annoyance at Swift's presence, Romo defended her attendance.

He stated, "It’s Taylor, she’s just as big a personality as anybody in the world right now," adding that her presence enhances the experience for fans.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.