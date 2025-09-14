Taylor Swift Hides as She Sneaks in to Support Fiancé Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Home Opener: Watch
Is Taylor Swift switching things up for her fiancée era?
The pop star used an unusual approach when entering Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 14, to cheer on her soon-to-be husband, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While she usually struts down the hallway and shows off her game-day fit when heading into Kelce's VIP suite during the NFL season, Swift was instead hidden behind a rolling black screen — not allowing for any photographs to be taken of her as she made her way inside.
Swift keeping undercover at first caused fans to assume she wasn't going to be in attendance at the Chiefs first home game of the 2025-2026 season, however, her supporters quickly recognized the "Love Story" singer was likely the one being covered up by a barrier.
Surrounded by security, Swifties noticed similarities between the rolling wall and the "cleaning cart" she would be wheeled in when heading toward the stage at the start of her Eras Tour concerts.
A source additionally confirmed to E! News that Swift was in attendance at Sunday's game.
Swift was spotted by a fan as she walked behind the moving divider, with the admirer sharing a video of the moment to social media.
"SHE'S HERE," they exclaimed while uploading the clip to X, as a fan account provided a different angle of Swift's arrival alongside the caption: "Taylor Swift arriving at today's Chiefs game!"
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Taylor Swift Scolds Security Guard Over His Manners While Attending Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Football Game: Watch
- Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift's First Concert in Argentina to Attend BFF Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Arrowhead Stadium is a special place for Swift and Kelce, as it's the start of their relationship's timeline.
The venue was where Kelce watched Swift perform for the first time during her stop in Kansas City on the Eras Tour — and where he was upset about not getting to meet her after the show.
Travis Kelce Thanks Eras Tour for Bringing Him Taylor Swift
"If I would've never gone to that show and been mesmerized, and just been captivated, and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here told everybody how butthurt I was," Kelce quipped during Swift's August appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, referring to how he revealed on his show that he tried to give the "All Too Well" singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it when attending her concert in July 2023.
"I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were," he sweetly said.
Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Engagement During Pre-Game Interview
Kelce wasn't shy to discuss Swift while at Arrowhead before his home opener.
During a pre-game interview with him and Swift's pal Erin Andrews, Kelce admitted to the sportscaster that his "palms were definitely sweating" when proposing to Swift last month.
"I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. It’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her," the Chiefs tight end gushed.