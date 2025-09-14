COUPLES Taylor Swift Hides as She Sneaks in to Support Fiancé Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Home Opener: Watch Source: MEGA; @tswifterastour/X Taylor Swift snuck into Arrowhead Stadium behind a barrier for the Kansas City Chiefs home opener. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 14 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Is Taylor Swift switching things up for her fiancée era? The pop star used an unusual approach when entering Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 14, to cheer on her soon-to-be husband, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. While she usually struts down the hallway and shows off her game-day fit when heading into Kelce's VIP suite during the NFL season, Swift was instead hidden behind a rolling black screen — not allowing for any photographs to be taken of her as she made her way inside.

Source: @tswifterastour/X Taylor Swift didn't allow for photographs as she arrived at Travis Kelce's football game.

Swift keeping undercover at first caused fans to assume she wasn't going to be in attendance at the Chiefs first home game of the 2025-2026 season, however, her supporters quickly recognized the "Love Story" singer was likely the one being covered up by a barrier. Surrounded by security, Swifties noticed similarities between the rolling wall and the "cleaning cart" she would be wheeled in when heading toward the stage at the start of her Eras Tour concerts. A source additionally confirmed to E! News that Swift was in attendance at Sunday's game.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift usually is filmed and photographed arriving at Chiefs games.

Swift was spotted by a fan as she walked behind the moving divider, with the admirer sharing a video of the moment to social media. "SHE'S HERE," they exclaimed while uploading the clip to X, as a fan account provided a different angle of Swift's arrival alongside the caption: "Taylor Swift arriving at today's Chiefs game!"

🚨| Taylor Swift arriving at today's Chiefs game!



pic.twitter.com/eLFXhlxa2F — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 14, 2025 Source: @tswifterastour/X

Arrowhead Stadium is a special place for Swift and Kelce, as it's the start of their relationship's timeline. The venue was where Kelce watched Swift perform for the first time during her stop in Kansas City on the Eras Tour — and where he was upset about not getting to meet her after the show.

Source: MEGA This is Travis Kelce's 13th season in the NFL.

"If I would've never gone to that show and been mesmerized, and just been captivated, and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here told everybody how butthurt I was," Kelce quipped during Swift's August appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, referring to how he revealed on his show that he tried to give the "All Too Well" singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it when attending her concert in July 2023. "I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were," he sweetly said.

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August after two years of dating.