Will There Be 'Too Much' Season 2? What to Know About the Netflix Rom-Com
Has 'Too Much' Been Renewed for Season 2?
Too Much viewers are eager to see more of Netflix's rom-com series.
The 10-episode show, which premiered on July 10, follows the story of "a heartbroken New Yorker" who "moves to London hoping for a love story" and "falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero."
After all the episodes arrived on the streaming giant, viewers were left craving for more — though Netflix has not greenlit Too Much for a second season yet.
On the other hand, the creators and cast members expressed their desire to continue the story in the future.
In an interview with TheWrap, Lena Dunham discussed Too Much's ending, stating, "Marriage is not the end of a love story."
She added, "In many ways, it's the beginning, and a marriage is an incredibly complicated negotiation."
Megan Stalter, who plays Jessica, shared a similar sentiment: "I love the ending [of Season 1] because it's exciting to think of…'Wait, what's next? If they're married, then what now? What's going to happen?'"
What Did the Creators Say About 'Too Much' Ending?
Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber, worked together to co-create the series.
Speaking with Tudum, Dunham shared what they aimed to achieve when they worked on Too Much.
"I wanted the finale to leave us inspired, but also going, 'They haven't known each other that long.' It's that dual feeling of totally embracing it and also wondering, 'Are they going to be divorced in three months?'" she said.
What Would 'Too Much' Season 2 Be About?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the synopsis for a potential Too Much Season 2 remains unclear, fans can expect it to explore the ups and downs in Jessica and Felix's married lives.
"It has to be subtle and emotional, considering he just cheated on her about four days ago," said Dunham. "'Is this a great idea? It feels good, but things that feel good aren't always right.' Those are the questions we're asking while still getting to have the joy of the wedding."
Who Would Be in the Cast of 'Too Much' Season 2?
In addition to Stalter and Sharpe, Too Much recurring cast members could also make appearances in the next season, including Adèle Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Andrew Rannells, Andrew Scott, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Emily Ratajkowski, Janicza Bravo, Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Alba, Kaori Momoi and Kit Harington.
Other cast members include Leo Reich, Michael Zegen, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Rhea Perlman, Richard E. Grant, Rita Ora, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry.
When Could 'Too Much' Season 2 Be Released?
Netflix announced Too Much would begin shooting in 2024. According to reports, the rom-com's production took place between February and June 2024 before it was released on Netflix on July 10.
Depending on the filming schedule, Too Much Season 2 could arrive sometime in 2026 or 2027.