Will There Be 'Too Much' Season 2? What to Know About the Netflix Rom-Com

Too Much viewers are eager to see more of Netflix's rom-com series.

The 10-episode show, which premiered on July 10, follows the story of "a heartbroken New Yorker" who "moves to London hoping for a love story" and "falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero."

After all the episodes arrived on the streaming giant, viewers were left craving for more — though Netflix has not greenlit Too Much for a second season yet.

On the other hand, the creators and cast members expressed their desire to continue the story in the future.

In an interview with TheWrap, Lena Dunham discussed Too Much's ending, stating, "Marriage is not the end of a love story."

She added, "In many ways, it's the beginning, and a marriage is an incredibly complicated negotiation."

Megan Stalter, who plays Jessica, shared a similar sentiment: "I love the ending [of Season 1] because it's exciting to think of…'Wait, what's next? If they're married, then what now? What's going to happen?'"