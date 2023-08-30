Top 5 Best Places to Get Botox and Other Injections In 2023

1. LaserAway

As a leader in the world of aesthetic dermatology, LaserAway stands out as the go-to choice for people seeking top-notch treatment options all across the United States. With a network of more than 100 locations spread from coast to coast, LaserAway's team of experts has been caring for individuals of all skin types for nearly two decades. From skin rejuvenation to expertly applied injectables and dermal fillers, LaserAway has carried out over 3 million treatments to date. Their selection of FDA-approved injectable treatments includes Xeomin and Botox, perfect for smoothing out those fine lines and wrinkles. They also offer Juvéderm and Revanesse for added volume to the lips, cheeks, and face. What sets LaserAway apart is its dedicated team of highly-qualified registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. Plus, they have the oversight of more than 20 board-certified dermatologists.