Top Self-Tanning Picks to Boost Your Confidence
Keep That Summer Glow All Year Long
As the golden hues of summer fade, maintaining that sun-kissed glow can boost not only your complexion but also your confidence. Self-tanning products offer a safe and effective way to preserve that summery look without the harmful effects of sun exposure. Here, we pulled together our top picks for self-tanners that blend skincare with sunless tanning to keep you glowing no matter the season. Whether you prefer a serum, drops, or mist, these products ensure you can maintain that cherished summer radiance safely and sustainably. With innovative formulations that prioritize skin health and environmental responsibility, each brand offers unique benefits, making it easier than ever to find the perfect match for your skincare needs.
2. Typology: Self-Tanning Serum
For those seeking a natural and progressive tan, Typology offers its L31 Self-Tanning Serum with 10% DHA and carob pulp extract. This serum is 99% naturally derived and can be used alone or mixed with your regular moisturizer, allowing for a customizable tan that develops gradually. Made in France, this vegan formula is perfect for those who prefer plant-based beauty solutions that are easy to integrate into their existing skincare routine.
3. Tan-Luxe: Self-Tan Drops
Tan-Luxe, The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, provide a tailored tanning experience that can be adjusted to your desired intensity. Available in two shades—light/medium and medium/dark—these drops can be mixed into your favorite moisturizer. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, aloe vera, raspberry seed oil, and caffeine, Tan-Luxe's drops give a warm glow to the skin while moisturizing.
4. St Tropez: Tan Purity Face Mist
St Tropez's Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist is an ideal option for those who prefer a light and refreshing application. This hydrating face mist delivers a streak-free glow with just a few spritzes and is enriched with hyaluronic acid, hibiscus extract, and green mandarin water. It also contains vitamin C, rosemary leaf oil, and cocoa seed oil to brighten and enhance the skin. This vegan product is perfect for maintaining a subtle tan that revitalizes your complexion with each use.
5. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops are designed for those who want a customizable tanning experience. These drops can be mixed with your body moisturizer to achieve a glow that lasts up to five days. Formulated with ingredients like caffeine, baobab, and oat extract, the drops not only offer a beautiful tan but also help to tighten, brighten, and hydrate the skin. This product is ideal for those looking to combine their tanning routine with visible skincare benefits.