Tori Spelling Admits She Hasn't Been 'Stable' Since Filing for Divorce From Ex Dean McDermott: 'It's Constant Fight or Flight Mode'

"Their lives are not stable. The love’s there, but they’re on this rollercoaster with me, unfortunately," Spelling said of her and McDermott's children — Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7 — noting it's been "constant flight or flight mode" for her family after the former flames announced their separation in June 2023.

