Bikini-Clad Tori Spelling Bares Her Cleavage During Sporty Lake Day: Photos

Photos of Tori Spelling.
Source: MEGA; @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is looking good at age 52!

Profile Image

Sept. 3 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling kept it reel in her latest Instagram post, as she had fans hooked while posing in a tiny bikini top.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to social media on Tuesday, September 2, with a series of photos from a recent family day spent fishing with her and ex-husband Dean McDermott's five kids: Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8.

"Miss Gone Fishing 🎣," Spelling captioned her upload, which featured the actress standing in front of a large body of water and a picturesque mountain background.

Tori Spelling Nearly Spills Out of Green Bikini Top

Photo of Tori Spelling showed off her flat stomach in a green bikini top.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling showed off her flat stomach in a green bikini top.

For the occasion, Spelling sported a cleavage-baring green bikini top and a matching baseball cap from Bass Pro Shops. She paired the swimsuit and hat with camouflage pants, black Converse sneakers and sunglasses.

"Connecting to my fishing roots with my Dad and making memories with my kids. Nature vs. Nurture? How about a little of both for the mom win!" the blonde beauty's caption continued.

Tori Spelling Goes Fishing With Her and Ex Dean McDermott's 5 Kids

Image of the actress and reality star recently brought her kids fishing.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

The actress and reality star recently brought her kids fishing.

Spelling added: "This week's [episode] of @misspellingpodcast called 'Miss Gone Fishing' chronicles our family's fishing misadventures. 1 mom [plus] 5 kids = 0 fish caught but lots of fun had by all."

"Pretty sure the fish are still laughing at us from the lake 😂," she quipped. "This one’s a FUNNY ride so come along!"

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Fans Drool Over Tori Spelling's Bikini Body

Photo of Tori Spelling made fans drool with her latest Instagram post.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling made fans drool with her latest Instagram post.

In the comments section of Spelling's post, some fans drooled over the Scary Movie star's toned stomach and slim figure, while others appreciated the wholesome family day the 52-year-old had with her children.

"I cry every time I see you in a bikini because I’m jealous of your stomach girl. I have had 7 babies (losing one after birth) and my stomach looks like it’s been shredded by lions 😭 I will never be able to afford [to fix it] so I’ll continue to cry and be jealous 😂 absolutely beautiful 🤩," one fan expressed.

Image of Tori Spelling went fishing with all five of her kids.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling went fishing with all five of her kids.

A second fan wrote, "love this Tori!!💕🥰💕 That 2nd photo should be used as the spokesmodel for Bass Pro Shops! You can be the fishing Queen pinup!!" while a third supporter penned: "Aww, sounds like you had a great time with your beautiful family😆🥰🧡✨."

"Well, you didn't catch any fish, but I'm sure that in the end you all had a great time together, which is what matters. You still look amazing girl ❤️❤️❤️," a fourth admirer declared.

