Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

The two, who share five kids, got married in 2006, but things haven't always been smooth sailing. The pair have yet to address the divorce rumors, but it seems like they are trying everything to make things work.

"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," the insider shared. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."