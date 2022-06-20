Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.

Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.