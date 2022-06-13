Dean McDermott's Wedding Ring Is Nowhere To Be Found As Actor Celebrates Pride With His Sons Jack & Liam

Dean McDermott fueled rumors that his marriage to Tori Spelling is still in a rocky place. While out and about over the weekend, the actor, 55, was spotted without his wedding ring when he stopped by a West Hollywood party, Radar reported.

According to the outlet, the Canada native was seen celebrating Pride with his sons Jack and Liam. McDermott, who wore a rainbow-colored set of overalls, and his brood attended a drag show at Hamburger Mary's on Santa Monica Blvd.