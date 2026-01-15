Tori Spelling's Mom Candy Thanks Photographer for 'Making Me Feel Beautiful' After She's Deemed Completely Unrecognizable in New Picture
Jan. 15 2026, Updated 1:29 p.m. ET
Tori Spelling's mom, Candy Spelling, dropped jaws when she graced the cover of Westlake Malibu Lifestyle's latest issue, as the unrecognizable star looked decades younger in the snap.
Shocked social media users were quick to flood the comments section of an Instagram post to share their thoughts, with some thinking the photo was heavily edited while others accused the 80-year-old of having plastic surgery.
"Probably one of the WORST photoshops I have ever seen," one person wrote. "At least make an effort to have your edited photos look a *little* like the person they’re supposed to be representing..."
"AI and photoshop are working overtime in this pic," another individual agreed, with a third declaring, "This is the best face lift ever!! 👏👏."
Candy Spelling Was Compared to Much Younger Celebrities
"She looks like a blonde Rihanna 😮," another person noted.
Some mistook Candy for other celebrities such as Gizelle Bryant or Trisha Paytas.
Candy ignored the scrutiny and commented on the photographer's page, "Fadil, amazing! Thank you for making me feel so beautiful! You are amazing, sweet and so supportive! I can't thank you enough!!!"
Candy Spelling Reminisces on Her Marriage
- Tori Spelling's Sexy New Look Has Boosted Her Confidence, Mother-Of-Five 'Enjoys Proving She's Still Got It': Source
- Tori Spelling Is Feeling 'More Confident & Independent' Despite Troubled Marriage To Dean McDermott
- Tori Spelling Reveals The Secret To Her New Look, Gets Visibly Uncomfortable When Asked About Husband Dean McDermott: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The matriarch didn't address any physical changes in her interview with the publication, mostly focusing on her future and her marriage to late husband Aaron, who died at age 83 in 2006.
"There was something indescribable between us from the moment we met," she recalled. "It was a profound connection. I remember feeling like we could see something in each other that no one else could. We danced... and during one of the dances, Aaron said, 'I’m going to marry you some day.'"
Inside Candy and Tori Spelling's Relationship
Tori's relationship with her parents has been up and down over the years, but the mother-daughter duo has been on good terms lately.
In 2024, Candy said she was happy to be there for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, amid her split from ex-husband Dean McDermott, 59.
"She really needed [support]. Everything's good," she told a reporter.
In 2023, Tori credited her mom for giving her the inner strength to overcome obstacles.
"I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂," the actress gushed in social media post for Mother's Day. "And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you."