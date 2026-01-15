or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > candy spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling's Mom Candy Thanks Photographer for 'Making Me Feel Beautiful' After She's Deemed Completely Unrecognizable in New Picture

Photo of Candy Spelling
Source: mega

Candy Spelling looked like a different person in a new photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Updated 1:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling's mom, Candy Spelling, dropped jaws when she graced the cover of Westlake Malibu Lifestyle's latest issue, as the unrecognizable star looked decades younger in the snap.

Shocked social media users were quick to flood the comments section of an Instagram post to share their thoughts, with some thinking the photo was heavily edited while others accused the 80-year-old of having plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @fadilberishaphotography/instagram

Candy Spelling looked like a new woman on the cover of a magazine.

"Probably one of the WORST photoshops I have ever seen," one person wrote. "At least make an effort to have your edited photos look a *little* like the person they’re supposed to be representing..."

"AI and photoshop are working overtime in this pic," another individual agreed, with a third declaring, "This is the best face lift ever!! 👏👏."

Article continues below advertisement

Candy Spelling Was Compared to Much Younger Celebrities

Photo of Candy Spelling said she felt 'beautiful' when posing for the cover but didn't address the allegations.
Source: mega

Candy Spelling said she felt 'beautiful' when posing for the cover but didn't address the allegations.

"She looks like a blonde Rihanna 😮," another person noted.

Some mistook Candy for other celebrities such as Gizelle Bryant or Trisha Paytas.

Candy ignored the scrutiny and commented on the photographer's page, "Fadil, amazing! Thank you for making me feel so beautiful! You are amazing, sweet and so supportive! I can't thank you enough!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Candy Spelling Reminisces on Her Marriage

MORE ON:
candy spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Candy Spelling was married to Aaron Spelling from 1968 until his 2006 death.
Source: mega

Candy Spelling was married to Aaron Spelling from 1968 until his 2006 death.

The matriarch didn't address any physical changes in her interview with the publication, mostly focusing on her future and her marriage to late husband Aaron, who died at age 83 in 2006.

"There was something indescribable between us from the moment we met," she recalled. "It was a profound connection. I remember feeling like we could see something in each other that no one else could. We danced... and during one of the dances, Aaron said, 'I’m going to marry you some day.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Candy and Tori Spelling's Relationship

Photo of Candy and Tori Spelling currently have a good relationship after a few rough patches.
Source: @torispelling/instagram

Candy and Tori Spelling currently have a good relationship after a few rough patches.

Tori's relationship with her parents has been up and down over the years, but the mother-daughter duo has been on good terms lately.

In 2024, Candy said she was happy to be there for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, amid her split from ex-husband Dean McDermott, 59.

"She really needed [support]. Everything's good," she told a reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The actress called the matriarch a 'strong and resilient' woman.
Source: mega

The actress called the matriarch a 'strong and resilient' woman.

In 2023, Tori credited her mom for giving her the inner strength to overcome obstacles.

"I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂," the actress gushed in social media post for Mother's Day. "And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.