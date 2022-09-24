'Life Is Short': Tori Spelling Admits She Regrets Feuding With Her Mom, Post Photos From The Matriarch's Birthday Dinner

Randy commented on the photo to double down on their appreciation for the matriarch, writing, "What a great night and great moment!! Happy birthday Mom @candyspelling we love you!"

Tori seemed to address their past strife — which stemmed from the latter receiving only $800,000 in inheritance from her late multimillionaire father, Aaron — in a second Instagram in which she put her arms around her mom's shoulders.

"Loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I’ve learned recently… life is short," she noted. "So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling."