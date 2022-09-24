'Life Is Short': Tori Spelling Admits She Regrets Feuding With Her Mom, Post Photos From The Matriarch's Birthday Dinner
A family affair! Though Tori Spelling and mom Candy were estranged for years, the two proved they're back on good terms as they celebrated the latter's 77th birthday on Tuesday, September 20.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's younger brother, Randy, also joined in on the festivities.
"This was a special moment in time. I don’t think the 3 of us {just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years," the actress confessed in an Instagram post that featured the trio. "All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! [A] loved Mom and Grandma! Can’t wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!"
Randy commented on the photo to double down on their appreciation for the matriarch, writing, "What a great night and great moment!! Happy birthday Mom @candyspelling we love you!"
Tori seemed to address their past strife — which stemmed from the latter receiving only $800,000 in inheritance from her late multimillionaire father, Aaron — in a second Instagram in which she put her arms around her mom's shoulders.
"Loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I’ve learned recently… life is short," she noted. "So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling."
The mother-of-two shared a few more photos from her birthday dinner, declaring she feels so "grateful and blessed" to spend her time with her loved ones.
As OK! previously shared, the Messyness cohost, 49, has seemingly grown apart for husband Dean McDermott, 55, though they've yet to actually pull the plug on their marriage, with some sources insisting they're staying together for the sake of their six kids.
However, if they do end up splitting, Tori may turn to Candy for more than just a shoulder to lean on, as she and the Canadian actor have always had money problems. "When Dean is out of the picture, Tori thinks Candy will step up with financial support," a source shared, noting that Candy isn't a big fan of McDermott.
The spouses, who married in 2006, haven't commented on the recent rumors.