or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Is Trisha Paytas' Baby Tied to Ozzy Osbourne's Death? Inside the Conspiracy Theory

Photos of Trisha Paytas and Ozzy Osbourne's star on the Walk of Fame
Source: MEGA;@trishapaytas/INSTAGRAM

Users linked Trisha Paytas' baby to Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Profile Image

July 24 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Trisha Paytas is no stranger to wild theories surrounding her life, and this time, the internet is buzzing with speculation linking the birth of her third child to the recent death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, on July 12.
Source: @trishapaytas/INSTAGRAM

Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, on July 12.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, July 22, Paytas, 37, and her husband, Moses Hacmon, announced the arrival of their son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, who was born on July 12 at 12:40 a.m.

Just hours later, news broke that Osbourne, 76, had passed away after battling Parkinson's disease. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family shared in a heartfelt statement to Us Weekly. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Social media joked about Trisha Paytas' baby coinciding with Ozzy Osbourne's death. Ask ChatGPT
Source: MEGA;@trishapaytas/INSTAGRAM

Social media joked about Trisha Paytas' baby coinciding with Ozzy Osbourne's death. Ask ChatGPT

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @trishapaytas/INSTAGRAM

Trisha Paytas announced her son’s arrival on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The coincidence didn't slip past social media, where users immediately connected the two events. "Welcome back Ozzy Osbourne," one user tweeted alongside an article about Aquaman's birth.

Another commented, "Why every time Trisha Paytas has a baby, somebody dies?"

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time fans launched such theories. Paytas welcomed her daughter, Malibu Barbie, just days after Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, and her second child, Elvis, was on the way when King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. Amid all the speculation, one user quipped, "The queen and king about to reunite," while another added, "Girl, we need to talk about the king."

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: JUST TRISH PODCAST/YOUTUBE

On a 'Just Trish' episode, Trisha Paytas dismissed claims linking her pregnancy to Pope Francis' death.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Trisha Paytas wished King Charles a 'speedy recovery' at the time.
Source: JUST TRISH PODCAST/YOUTUBE

Trisha Paytas wished King Charles a 'speedy recovery' at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Paytas reacted to the chatter in a TikTok video, acknowledging the surreal timing but wishing King Charles a "speedy recovery."

Prior to Aquaman's arrival, she addressed previous theories on an April episode of her "Just Trish" podcast, stating she didn't understand the "connecting the dots" mindset, especially when people suggested her third pregnancy aligned with Pope Francis' death (the pontiff passed away at 88 after leading the Catholic Church since 2013).

Article continues below advertisement

"I just don't get it. First of all, I'm months away from my due date, not even close this time," Paytas said. "He's not in the British monarch[y]. Is it just any influential person that dies gets to be reincarnated as my baby?"

Article continues below advertisement
image of Trisha Paytas with husband Moses Hacmon and their growing family.
Source: @trishapaytas/INSTAGRAM

Trisha Paytas with husband Moses Hacmon and their growing family.

Podcast co-host Oscar Gracey playfully predicted that if they were to welcome a boy, they might struggle to escape the "baby Pope" allegations.

"If it's a boy, I guess so. I guess we're naming it … Pope is not a bad name," Paytas responded. "Technically there are girls named Francis too. So we could have a girl [named] Pope Francis. My dad's name is Francis, so. I'll take the Pope, I guess. I guess that's better than Charles."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.