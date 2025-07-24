Is Trisha Paytas' Baby Tied to Ozzy Osbourne's Death? Inside the Conspiracy Theory

On Tuesday, July 22, Paytas, 37, and her husband, Moses Hacmon, announced the arrival of their son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, who was born on July 12 at 12:40 a.m.

Just hours later, news broke that Osbourne, 76, had passed away after battling Parkinson's disease. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family shared in a heartfelt statement to Us Weekly. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."