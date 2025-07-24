Is Trisha Paytas' Baby Tied to Ozzy Osbourne's Death? Inside the Conspiracy Theory
Trisha Paytas is no stranger to wild theories surrounding her life, and this time, the internet is buzzing with speculation linking the birth of her third child to the recent death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.
On Tuesday, July 22, Paytas, 37, and her husband, Moses Hacmon, announced the arrival of their son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, who was born on July 12 at 12:40 a.m.
Just hours later, news broke that Osbourne, 76, had passed away after battling Parkinson's disease. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family shared in a heartfelt statement to Us Weekly. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
The coincidence didn't slip past social media, where users immediately connected the two events. "Welcome back Ozzy Osbourne," one user tweeted alongside an article about Aquaman's birth.
Another commented, "Why every time Trisha Paytas has a baby, somebody dies?"
This isn't the first time fans launched such theories. Paytas welcomed her daughter, Malibu Barbie, just days after Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, and her second child, Elvis, was on the way when King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. Amid all the speculation, one user quipped, "The queen and king about to reunite," while another added, "Girl, we need to talk about the king."
Paytas reacted to the chatter in a TikTok video, acknowledging the surreal timing but wishing King Charles a "speedy recovery."
Prior to Aquaman's arrival, she addressed previous theories on an April episode of her "Just Trish" podcast, stating she didn't understand the "connecting the dots" mindset, especially when people suggested her third pregnancy aligned with Pope Francis' death (the pontiff passed away at 88 after leading the Catholic Church since 2013).
"I just don't get it. First of all, I'm months away from my due date, not even close this time," Paytas said. "He's not in the British monarch[y]. Is it just any influential person that dies gets to be reincarnated as my baby?"
Podcast co-host Oscar Gracey playfully predicted that if they were to welcome a boy, they might struggle to escape the "baby Pope" allegations.
"If it's a boy, I guess so. I guess we're naming it … Pope is not a bad name," Paytas responded. "Technically there are girls named Francis too. So we could have a girl [named] Pope Francis. My dad's name is Francis, so. I'll take the Pope, I guess. I guess that's better than Charles."