Tori Spelling Thanks Mom Candy for Teaching Her 'Strength and Resilience' on First Mother's Day Since Dean McDermott Divorce
On her first Mother's Day as a single mom-of-five, Tori Spelling celebrated the women who brought her here in the first place — Candy Spelling.
Tori took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12, to wish her 78-year-old mom "Happy Mother's Day" alongside a series of throwback snaps, one of which featured the Beverly Hills, 90210 star being held by Candy as a baby girl.
The second photo showcased a more recent image of Tori, 50, posing beside her mom in coordinated black-and-white outfits.
"I still stand by this look...the wildflower & me rise," she captioned the Instagram Story, seemingly a fan of her body-hugging black dress covered in white daisies. Tori also had little flowers in her short blonde hair to complete the ensemble.
In another upload, Tori wrote, "The flower doesn't fall far from the bush ... yup, think on that one," alongside another image of her as a child posing in a white formal dress beside her matching mama.
Ending on a more serious — but still a bit silly — note, the Scary Movie 2 actress expressed: "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy — and how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."
- Tori Spelling 'Doesn't Think She’ll Ever Find a Guy Again': 'Her Fame and Power Keeps Men Away'
- 'I'm Tearing Up': Tori Spelling Gets Emotional Thinking About Former Wedding Anniversary With Ex Dean McDermott
- Tori Spelling Wishes She Was Pregnant Again Despite Going Through Menopause: 'I Should Have Frozen My Eggs'
While Tori and Candy have had a bit of a rocky relationship throughout the years due to money issues, the reality star's mom made sure to be there for her daughter during her difficult divorce from Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage.
"She really needed [support]," Candy informed People last month of Tori — who shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7, with the Chopped Canada host.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tori officially pulled the plug on her union at the end of March, when she formally filed for divorce from Dean, however, the actress listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023.
It was this day last summer that Dean and Tori publicly announced their separation in a post that was later deleted by the Open Range actor, 57.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," Dean revealed at the time.
He added: "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏."