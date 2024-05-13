OK Magazine
Tori Spelling Thanks Mom Candy for Teaching Her 'Strength and Resilience' on First Mother's Day Since Dean McDermott Divorce

tori spelling mom candy strength mothers day dean mcdermott divorce
Source: MEGA;@TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM
By:

May 13 2024

On her first Mother's Day as a single mom-of-five, Tori Spelling celebrated the women who brought her here in the first place — Candy Spelling.

Tori took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12, to wish her 78-year-old mom "Happy Mother's Day" alongside a series of throwback snaps, one of which featured the Beverly Hills, 90210 star being held by Candy as a baby girl.

tori spelling mom candy strength mothers day dean mcdermott divorce
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling gave her mom, Candy, a sweet shout-out for Mother's Day.

The second photo showcased a more recent image of Tori, 50, posing beside her mom in coordinated black-and-white outfits.

"I still stand by this look...the wildflower & me rise," she captioned the Instagram Story, seemingly a fan of her body-hugging black dress covered in white daisies. Tori also had little flowers in her short blonde hair to complete the ensemble.

tori spelling mom candy strength mothers day dean mcdermott divorce
Source: MEGA

The actress has had a rocky relationship with her rich mom over the years due to money issues.

In another upload, Tori wrote, "The flower doesn't fall far from the bush ... yup, think on that one," alongside another image of her as a child posing in a white formal dress beside her matching mama.

Ending on a more serious — but still a bit silly — note, the Scary Movie 2 actress expressed: "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy — and how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."

tori spelling mom candy strength mothers day dean mcdermott divorce
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling celebrated her first Mother's Day as a single mom-of-five.

While Tori and Candy have had a bit of a rocky relationship throughout the years due to money issues, the reality star's mom made sure to be there for her daughter during her difficult divorce from Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage.

"She really needed [support]," Candy informed People last month of Tori — who shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7, with the Chopped Canada host.

tori spelling mom candy strength mothers day dean mcdermott divorce
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott at the end of March after nearly 18 years of marriage.

Tori officially pulled the plug on her union at the end of March, when she formally filed for divorce from Dean, however, the actress listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023.

It was this day last summer that Dean and Tori publicly announced their separation in a post that was later deleted by the Open Range actor, 57.

Source: OK!

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," Dean revealed at the time.

He added: "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏."

