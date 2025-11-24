or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

'I'm a Stickler for Fairness': Tori Spelling Questions Whether Robert Irwin Had an Advantage on 'DWTS'

split image of Tori Spelling and Robert Irwin
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling questioned whether Robert Irwin had an advantage on 'DWTS.'

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling isn’t holding back when it comes to the competition in Dancing With the Stars.

The actress and podcast host, 52, recently raised an eyebrow about Robert Irwin's incredible performance during a November 13 episode of her podcast, “misSPELLING.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tori Spelling questioned whether Robert Irwin’s 'DWTS' performance had an unfair advantage.
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling questioned whether Robert Irwin’s 'DWTS' performance had an unfair advantage.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old contestant and his dance partner, Witney Carson, blew the judges away, scoring a perfect 10 for their heartfelt foxtrot that paid tribute to the star's late father, Steve Irwin.

Inspired by his sister Bindi’s winning routine from 2016, Robert and Witney’s emotional performance sparked praise — and a bit of controversy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The starlet pointed out that Bindi Irwin joined him during his dedication dance.
Source: MEGA

The starlet pointed out that Bindi Irwin joined him during his dedication dance.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori questioned whether the heartfelt dedication gave Robert an unfair advantage over the other contestants.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know, I’m a stickler for fairness," she said. "So like, Dedication Night, you got to have someone come out with your partner and dance with you. This was reminiscent a bit at the end, Bindi got to come out with Robert and Witney. Is that fair to the rest? You know, I don’t think so."

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tori Spelling still praised the routine for its strong execution.
Source: Dancing With the Stars/ YouTube

Tori Spelling still praised the routine for its strong execution.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her concerns, Tori acknowledged the quality of Robert and Witney’s routine, stating, "I’m not negating that Robert and Witney, even without the Bindi factor, I thought it deserved all 10s. It was flawless. It was fluid. It was everything they have asked him to work on, to do. He was connected. It was gorgeous."

She also pointed out the exclusive alligator package they received, noting, "No one else got that."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Robert Irwin thanked Bindi for her support during the competition.
Source: MEGA

Robert Irwin thanked Bindi for her support during the competition.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert has expressed gratitude for Bindi’s support throughout his DWTS journey.

In May, he shared with Us Weekly, “You have no idea how grateful I am to have Bindi, who went through this experience. Not only did she do Dancing With the Stars, I mean, she won Dancing With the Stars and just was such an incredible shining light."

As for Bindi, 27, she believes in her brother’s talent.

"He has way more rhythm and cool factor than many others. You can learn to dance, but the genuine passion, dedication, determination that comes from within, and that’s what I think will set you apart, because you genuinely are a really good human," she added. “All we have to be worried about is him breaking the internet every week.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.