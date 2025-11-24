'I'm a Stickler for Fairness': Tori Spelling Questions Whether Robert Irwin Had an Advantage on 'DWTS'

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling isn’t holding back when it comes to the competition in Dancing With the Stars. The actress and podcast host, 52, recently raised an eyebrow about Robert Irwin's incredible performance during a November 13 episode of her podcast, “misSPELLING.”

Tori Spelling questioned whether Robert Irwin's 'DWTS' performance had an unfair advantage.

The 21-year-old contestant and his dance partner, Witney Carson, blew the judges away, scoring a perfect 10 for their heartfelt foxtrot that paid tribute to the star's late father, Steve Irwin. Inspired by his sister Bindi’s winning routine from 2016, Robert and Witney’s emotional performance sparked praise — and a bit of controversy.

The starlet pointed out that Bindi Irwin joined him during his dedication dance.

Tori questioned whether the heartfelt dedication gave Robert an unfair advantage over the other contestants.

"You know, I’m a stickler for fairness," she said. "So like, Dedication Night, you got to have someone come out with your partner and dance with you. This was reminiscent a bit at the end, Bindi got to come out with Robert and Witney. Is that fair to the rest? You know, I don’t think so."

Tori Spelling still praised the routine for its strong execution.

Despite her concerns, Tori acknowledged the quality of Robert and Witney’s routine, stating, "I’m not negating that Robert and Witney, even without the Bindi factor, I thought it deserved all 10s. It was flawless. It was fluid. It was everything they have asked him to work on, to do. He was connected. It was gorgeous." She also pointed out the exclusive alligator package they received, noting, "No one else got that."

Robert Irwin thanked Bindi for her support during the competition.

Robert has expressed gratitude for Bindi’s support throughout his DWTS journey. In May, he shared with Us Weekly, “You have no idea how grateful I am to have Bindi, who went through this experience. Not only did she do Dancing With the Stars, I mean, she won Dancing With the Stars and just was such an incredible shining light."