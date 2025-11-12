Prince William Makes Surprise Cameo on 'Dancing With the Stars' to Wish 'Twinkle Toes' Pal Robert Irwin Good Luck: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Royal Reporter Lydia/YouTube Prince William made a surprise appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

“Guys, you’ve got a seriously good chance of winning it,” William said during a FaceTime call shown in the duo’s pre-performance package. “So, just the best of luck on the show.”

Prince William had a Zoom call with Earthshot ambassador Robert Irwin during the latter’s Dancing With the Stars rehearsal last week to wish him and his dance partner good luck for their performance. The clip was aired on tonight’s show. pic.twitter.com/rM7B4aLCLq — 𓆩Mrs.W𓆪 (@Katrnish) November 12, 2025 Source: Dancing With the Stars

The future king even teased Irwin for missing the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month. “Oh my goodness! How was Rio?” Irwin asked, to which William — dressed in a crisp white shirt and patterned tie — replied that the ceremony went “really well” and that he and Irwin were both doing important work to protect the planet.

Source: Dancing With The Stars/YouTube

“We’re missing you, Robert,” William said. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

Source: Dancing With the Stars The Prince of Wales cheered for his friend Robert Irwin and dance partner Witney Carson.

Turning to Carson, he joked, “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can.” Carson was floored. “I can’t believe he just said my name,” she said excitedly.

“We are doing this dance for Bindi [Irwin] (Robert’s sister), and we’re doing this dance for Prince William. So, let’s not mess this up,” Robert added before hitting the dance floor.

Source: Dancing With The Stars/YouTube Robert Irwin dedicated his Foxtrot to his sister, Bindi, and Prince William.

The pair performed a moving Foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis. As the emotional number ended, Bindi appeared, and a photo of their parents flashed across the ballroom floor, leaving Robert in tears. Their father, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 from a stingray injury while filming underwater. Meanwhile, their mother, Terri Irwin, is still alive and continues to operate the Australia Zoo with her kids.

After the performance, judge Bruno Tonioli told Robert he’d earned the “royal seal of approval,” adding that he now had “America’s seal of approval,” too. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance “so powerful and profound,” praising Robert’s growth since the start of the competition.

Source: MEGA The emotional performance earned the pair a perfect score.

“You have come from being so charismatic that first episode, and now you have turned into a beautiful storyteller with your heart open,” she said. Derek Hough, who once danced with Bindi during her championship season, admitted he felt “honored” to be “entangled” in the Irwin family story and called Robert this generation’s “beacon of joy.”

Even guest judge Tom Bergeron got emotional, joking that he was “annoyed” because he was trying not to tear up. He called Robert “a star,” remembering when he first met him as an 11-year-old cheering for Bindi years ago.