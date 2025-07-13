or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling Embraces Modern Love: Star Seeking a 'Situationship' Post-Divorce

Composite Photos of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling called marriage 'archaic' and revealed she's seeking a monogamous 'situationship' instead.

By:

July 13 2025, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling is rethinking traditional marriage after her split from Dean McDermott, calling it "archaic."

On a recent episode of her podcast “MisSPELLING,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star discussed her views on romance with her producers, who expected her to express a desire to remarry. Instead, Spelling revealed she leans toward a more contemporary approach to dating.

"I'm looking for a 'monogamous situationship,'" Spelling explained. "You don't have to be with them every night or move in with them, but you're not with anyone else."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tori Spelling explained she wants to find love without the pressure of cohabiting.
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling explained she wants to find love without the pressure of cohabiting.

Article continues below advertisement

She emphasized that this arrangement aligns well with her current priorities, stating, "Honestly, right now, I'm focused on my kids and I'm focused on work."

The concept of a "situationship" has gained traction among today’s daters, allowing for affection without the pressure of major commitment. For Spelling, it appears to be the ideal solution given her family dynamics.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in 2024.
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"It just kind of goes with your time and freedom," she said.

"They're there," she added, referencing the flexibility a situationship would provide. "With my five kids, I can't imagine bringing a guy into this world. He would be like, 'Ah!' and run screaming. So while kids are still semi-young, maybe I find a monogamous situationship."

Spelling’s transformation in dating perspective comes in the wake of her split from McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tori Spelling called the idea of marriage 'archaic.'
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling called the idea of marriage 'archaic.'

Article continues below advertisement

McDermott announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post stating, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Spelling was recently linked to Ryan Cramer, with insiders revealing that they rekindled their romance after dating "a couple of years ago." She has not commented on the relationship herself.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer
Source: Mega

Tori Spelling briefly dated Ryan Cramer.

"Tori and Ryan dated a couple of years ago, right after her breakup with Dean, but the timing just wasn't right. A few months back, they decided to give their relationship another shot, and Tori says it's been the best decision she could have made," an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Spelling, 52, and Cramer made their red carpet debut on April 9 at a special screening of Paramount+'s The Carters: Hurts to Love You.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.