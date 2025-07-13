Tori Spelling Embraces Modern Love: Star Seeking a 'Situationship' Post-Divorce

Tori Spelling is rethinking traditional marriage after her split from Dean McDermott, calling it "archaic."

On a recent episode of her podcast “MisSPELLING,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star discussed her views on romance with her producers, who expected her to express a desire to remarry. Instead, Spelling revealed she leans toward a more contemporary approach to dating.

"I'm looking for a 'monogamous situationship,'" Spelling explained. "You don't have to be with them every night or move in with them, but you're not with anyone else."