Tori Spelling Embraces Modern Love: Star Seeking a 'Situationship' Post-Divorce
Tori Spelling is rethinking traditional marriage after her split from Dean McDermott, calling it "archaic."
On a recent episode of her podcast “MisSPELLING,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star discussed her views on romance with her producers, who expected her to express a desire to remarry. Instead, Spelling revealed she leans toward a more contemporary approach to dating.
"I'm looking for a 'monogamous situationship,'" Spelling explained. "You don't have to be with them every night or move in with them, but you're not with anyone else."
She emphasized that this arrangement aligns well with her current priorities, stating, "Honestly, right now, I'm focused on my kids and I'm focused on work."
The concept of a "situationship" has gained traction among today’s daters, allowing for affection without the pressure of major commitment. For Spelling, it appears to be the ideal solution given her family dynamics.
"It just kind of goes with your time and freedom," she said.
"They're there," she added, referencing the flexibility a situationship would provide. "With my five kids, I can't imagine bringing a guy into this world. He would be like, 'Ah!' and run screaming. So while kids are still semi-young, maybe I find a monogamous situationship."
Spelling’s transformation in dating perspective comes in the wake of her split from McDermott after 18 years of marriage.
McDermott announced their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post stating, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Spelling was recently linked to Ryan Cramer, with insiders revealing that they rekindled their romance after dating "a couple of years ago." She has not commented on the relationship herself.
"Tori and Ryan dated a couple of years ago, right after her breakup with Dean, but the timing just wasn't right. A few months back, they decided to give their relationship another shot, and Tori says it's been the best decision she could have made," an insider told Us Weekly at the time.
Spelling, 52, and Cramer made their red carpet debut on April 9 at a special screening of Paramount+'s The Carters: Hurts to Love You.