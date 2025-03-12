Tori Spelling Once Accused Estranged Husband Dean McDermott of Trying to Poison Her With a Drink Because of Actress' 'Irrational Fear'
Tori Spelling explored the roots of her aversion to water — and how it affected her marriage to estranged husband Dean McDermott — on the Wednesday, March 12, installment of her "misSPELLING" podcast.
In the episode, the actress admitted she doesn't "drink water," which she acknowledged is "crazy weird."
"I like to say I'm an anomaly, because I don't drink water. And when I say I don't drink water, I don't drink water, like how I'm still living, no one knows," the mom-of-five, 51, quipped.
Spelling believes part of her distaste for H2O stems from her fear of someone trying to poison her.
As a kid, her mom, Candy Spelling, would often crush up or mix her medication with soda to give to her.
"I would say, ‘What'd you put in here? Like, what are you giving me?’ And she would say the same thing: ‘What, you think I'm trying to poison you?’ So this goes back to childhood," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted.
"This is crazy. This irrational fear of handed-over liquids from other people, but it ties into my fear of water because I don't drink water. I don't call it a fear of water. I just call it — I like to say, you know, I hate water," she explained.
Tori admitted she's also accused Dean of trying to poison her if he ever took too long to get her a drink.
She recalled the actor being in disbelief one time by her questioning, as he told her, "‘You're the mother of my children. Why would I want to poison you?’ And I was like, ‘Listen. It's not personal. I think this about everybody.’"
The podcast host emphasized her fear is "not Dean specific. I think that's important to know. It's like anybody who took that long, we would assume is poisoning. I mean, I'm Aaron Spelling's daughter. Hello! The creator of drama-rama storytelling. Hello!"
Tori revealed she did drink water when she was pregnant but only for the sake of her children.
The star recently learned she does "enjoy the taste of coconut water," but she's still not keen to pour herself a coup of regular H2O.
"I can guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem," she confessed. "But I take a few sips of water and swallow gently, and all of a sudden, I'm like, 'I wanna puke.'"
The A Friend to Die For star and Dean — who married in 2006 — appear to now be on good terms after hitting a rough patch post-separation.
After splitting in 2023, she filed for divorce last year and requested sole physical and joint legal custody of their five kids.
While Tori is single, the Canada native has been dating Lily Calo since 2023.