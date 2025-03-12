Tori Spelling Once Accused Estranged Husband Dean McDermott of Trying to Poison Her With a Drink Because of Actress' 'Irrational Fear'

As a kid, her mom, Candy Spelling, would often crush up or mix her medication with soda to give to her.

"I would say, ‘What'd you put in here? Like, what are you giving me?’ And she would say the same thing: ‘What, you think I'm trying to poison you?’ So this goes back to childhood," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted.

"This is crazy. This irrational fear of handed-over liquids from other people, but it ties into my fear of water because I don't drink water. I don't call it a fear of water. I just call it — I like to say, you know, I hate water," she explained.