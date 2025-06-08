Tori Spelling and Her New Love Ryan Cramer Ready to 'Go the Distance' After Dean McDermott Split: 'She's So Happy'
Tori Spelling has rekindled her romance with Ryan Cramer, a man who eerily resembles her ex-husband, Dean McDermott.
According to an insider, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is embracing this new chapter in her life, reveling in the way Cramer showers her with affection each time they're together.
"Tori and Ryan dated a couple of years ago, right after her breakup with Dean, but the timing just wasn't right. A few months back, they decided to give their relationship another shot, and Tori says it's been the best decision she could have made," an insider told an outlet.
"She's so happy with him and says it feels totally natural. He's a great guy with a solid career and stability. They can enjoy a few drinks together for fun without going overboard, which is a huge relief for her after dealing with Dean's issues for so long," the source continued.
The source also noted that while McDermott and Cramer’s identical features are "uncanny," Spelling "doesn’t seem to mind" the similarities.
"While she's trying to keep her expectations in check since it's still new, of course she'd love for this romance to go the distance. Tori is more than ready to move on from Dean for good," the insider shared.
Spelling, 52, and Cramer made their red carpet debut on April 9 at a special screening of Paramount+'s The Carters: Hurts to Love You. Spelling dazzled in a black slip dress while Cramer opted for a stylish black shirt and trousers paired with a bright yellow puffer jacket and matching trainers.
The couple last appeared together in November 2023, following Spelling's split from McDermott, 58, in June 2023. Her divorce from McDermott was finalized after she filed the paperwork in March 2024.
Tori and Dean co-parent their five children: Liam McDermott, 18; Stella McDermott, 16; Hattie McDermott, 13; Finn McDermott, 12; and Beau McDermott, 8.
"Tori met Ryan through work a few months back and thought he was very charming and handsome," a source told Us Weekly back in November 2023.
Dean admitted that his alcohol abuse played a significant role in the demise of their 17-year marriage. "All Tori's ever done is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he told Daily Mail in a November 2023 profile, adding that he was taking "accountability."
Since then, Dean completed a 40-day rehab program following his split and moved into a sober house.
He also admitted to being intoxicated when he announced his split from Tori through a shocking Instagram post on June 17, 2023.
In the post, Dean stated: "It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, [we've] decided to go our separate ways."
Dean continued, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Though the post was deleted quickly, fans were left questioning the state of their marriage.
Tori disclosed in her divorce petition that their date of separation was also June 17, 2023 — the same day Dean made his public announcement. She later told Daily Mail that she helped him get into a rehab center shortly after his drunken disclosure.