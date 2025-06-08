Tori Spelling and Her New Love Ryan Cramer Ready to 'Go the Distance' After Dean McDermott Split: 'She's So Happy'

Tori Spelling rekindled her romance with Ryan Cramer, and they're ready to 'go the distance,' a source said.

"Tori and Ryan dated a couple of years ago, right after her breakup with Dean, but the timing just wasn't right. A few months back, they decided to give their relationship another shot, and Tori says it's been the best decision she could have made," an insider told an outlet .

According to an insider, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is embracing this new chapter in her life, reveling in the way Cramer showers her with affection each time they're together.

"She's so happy with him and says it feels totally natural. He's a great guy with a solid career and stability. They can enjoy a few drinks together for fun without going overboard, which is a huge relief for her after dealing with Dean's issues for so long," the source continued.

The source also noted that while McDermott and Cramer’s identical features are "uncanny," Spelling "doesn’t seem to mind" the similarities.

"While she's trying to keep her expectations in check since it's still new, of course she'd love for this romance to go the distance. Tori is more than ready to move on from Dean for good," the insider shared.