Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Estranged Husband Dean McDermott 9 Months After Separation
It's official. Tori Spelling has petitioned for divorce from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, nine months after the pair announced their decision to separate.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star requested spousal support from the Slasher actor and checked the box that would ask the court to deny his ability to collect support from her.
Spelling also asked for full physical custody of their five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — with visitation, but clarified she would be willing to share legal custody with her ex.
The mother-of-five listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their impending divorce.
As OK! previously reported, McDermott confirmed their separation in a since-deleted social media post last June.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
McDermott later admitted his struggle with alcoholism was responsible for the demise of his marriage with the Saved by the Bell actress.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he explained in a November 2023 interview. "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room."
"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," he admitted. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."