Tori Spelling Sparks Concern With Friends Amid 'Trial Separation' From Dean McDermott: 'They Never Hear From Her Anymore'
Tori Spelling has her friends worried as she and estranged husband Dean McDermott remain stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore,” an insider spilled, noting those close to her "try to reach her and hear no word back."
"And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed," the source furthered to Us Weekly. "They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”
The last update her pals were given, according to the source, was that Spelling and McDermott were "going through with a trial separation."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, and Chopped Canada star, 55, tied the knot in 2006 and hit a major rough patch in 2013 when McDermott stepped out on their marriage. Though the couple, who shares five children, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, seemed to work through their issues, Spelling hinted last year that there was trouble in paradise again, with both partners being seen sans their wedding bands multiple times within the past 12 months.
A second source pointed out to the outlet that a divorce has "been put on pause," noting their relationship is a "roller-coaster."
Doubling down on previous sources who noted the estranged pair "can't afford" a costly split, the source said: “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped.”
“Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now," the insider emphasized to the publication. "They truly are still together for their kids.”
Despite the partners' continued effort to work on their family dynamic, those around them have made it clear they believe Spelling and McDermott have hit the breaking point. In fact, members of Spelling's inner circle even predicted she was going to slap the father of her children with divorce papers as early as the start of 2022.