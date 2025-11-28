or
Towel-Clad Blake Lively Leaves Little to the Imagination Ahead of Rare Date Night With Husband Ryan Reynolds: Photos

blake lively towel shoot
Source: MEGA;@blakelively/Instagram

Blake Lively shared a towel-clad glam video before a rare NYC date night with Ryan Reynolds.

Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Blake Lively turned up the heat before stepping out for a rare night on the town with husband Ryan Reynolds. The actress gave fans an unexpected behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, showing herself wrapped in nothing but a towel while curling her hair for the evening.

In the video, the 38-year-old leaned into her bathroom mirror with a curling iron in hand as she walked followers through her go-to glam routine. She joked about the process while demonstrating how she gets her soft waves, proving she’s basically her own glam squad when she needs to be.

image of Blake Lively shared a steamy Instagram video wrapped in a towel while curling her hair for a rare date night.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Lively paired the steamy clip with a full breakdown of her hair secrets, telling fans she uses an 8-minute deep-wave technique and relies heavily on her favorite hairspray and mousse for volume. She explained that the products “QUADRUPLE” her hair’s fullness, adding that her long hair tends to fall flat without a little extra help.

A few hours later, all that effort paid off during her sweet date night in New York City with Reynolds. The pair snapped a cozy outdoor selfie with the city skyline behind them, with Lively writing, “Puttin’ my night out hair to good use ✨🤎✨.”

Source: @blakelively/Instagram
Reynolds kept it simple in a tan coat and glasses, while Lively showed off her loose waves and glam makeup.

image of The actress revealed her 8-minute deep-wave hair routine.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Reynolds recently opened up about life with their four kids. During The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Summit in New York City on November 18, he joked about adopting “soft parenting” techniques with James, 10, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 2, saying the approach helps them “feel safe.”

“I think my kids feel safe,” Reynolds told the audience, getting a laugh. “Are they still, like, spawns of Satan? Yes. Am I calling myself the Satan this moment? Yes. But they are. They are.”

image of Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a cozy date night in New York City.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

The conversation shifted to whether the “drive” and “resilience” he learned growing up might be passed on to his children. “I don't know. It's a worry, you know: ‘God I'm not f------ them up enough?’” he joked, before explaining how he handles discipline at home.

"There's not a lot of yelling or punishments or anything like that,” Reynolds shared. “But I'll tell you something. I don't think … I really don't believe that you have to be screwed up, f----- up, to make good stuff.”

He went on to say that “soft parenting” gives kids a foundation where they “feel safe,” which leads to stronger decision-making. He added that the challenges he faced when he was younger forced him to learn how to “get [himself] to a place of safety,” making that sense of security feel “earned.”

image of Rayan Reynolds joked about practicing 'soft parenting' with their four kids to make them feel safe.
Source: MEGA

“But if you're just in a place of safety, you make great decisions,” he continued. “You really kind of work from a place that isn't fight or flight. You actually get to be thoughtful, and you get to think about everybody in the room.”

