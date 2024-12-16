or
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Aim to Give Their 4 Kids a 'Normal' Childhood

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are focused on giving their four children a 'normal' childhood.

Dec. 16 2024, Published 8:51 a.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively might be Hollywood royalty, but when it comes to their kids, they’re all about keeping things low-key.

“We try to give them as normal a life as possible,” Reynolds shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, December 13.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, are proud parents to four children: daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, as well as their youngest, 1-year-old son Olin.

Reynolds compared his and Lively's childhoods to how their kids are growing up.

The couple want to give their kids a normal life away from the spotlight.

“Yes, it’s different,” he said. “When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now.”

“We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever,” Reynolds added.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married on September 9, 2012.

But over time, the Just Friends alum made it clear he didn’t want to project that mindset onto his children.

Then I realized that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry,” he said. “They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.”

“I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood,” he continued.

The Proposal star also praised his kiddos for helping him and Lively feel confident in their parenting style.

“Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job — if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids,” he said.

The duo are well-known for their playful banter and trolling each other on social media.

In an earlier interview, Reynolds opened up about how he tries to balance work while being present for his children.

"I don't ever want to be an absentee, and I don't ever want to miss stuff," he said to People in June. "I, like, kind of die inside when I see their face and they have a competition or they have a sports thing or something and I missed it."

The pair have four children — James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

At one point in the conversation, he opened up about some unforgettable parenting advice he got from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

"Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose," Reynolds said.

"You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work," he added. "You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win. It’s really stuck with me."

