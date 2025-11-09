Hilary Duff Drops Leonardo DiCaprio Reference in New Single 'Mature'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff is back, and fans could not be more thrilled! The 38-year-old actress unveiled her new single “Mature” on Thursday, November 6, after a 10-year hiatus from music.

Releasing the upbeat track alongside a vibrant music video, Duff teased the arrival of her first original song in over a decade earlier this week. While the lyrics initially appear to be a playful exchange between an older woman and a younger rival vying for the same man, Duff clarified in a press release that the song holds deeper meaning for her. “‘Mature’ is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self,” she explained. “The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure-footed in where we landed.”

In the first verse, she sings, “She’s me / I’m her / In a different font / Just a few years younger / A new haircut.” The line “Very Leo of you / With your Scorpio touch / Now now” notably calls out the famous Leonardo DiCaprio, well-known for dating considerably younger women.

The Oscar-winning actor, 50, is currently linked to 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The chorus deepened the connection to Duff’s past self, with lyrics like, “She looks / Like all of your girls but blonder / A little like me just younger / Bet she loves when she hears you say / You’re so mature for your age, babe.”

In the accompanying music video, the Lizzie McGuire star stunned in a dazzling gold sequined mini dress while performing on stage. A black-clad lookalike watched her from the audience, later joining in the performance and breaking out for a solo dance party in the lobby. Duff co-wrote “Mature” with her husband, Matthew Koma, and Madison Love, a songwriter who has collaborated with notable artists like Kesha and Dove Cameron.

In September, Duff announced her return to music, which followed a decade focused on acting roles in shows like Younger and How I Met Your Father. The actress has been busy raising her family with Koma, 38, whom she wed in 2019. Together, they share three children: Banks, 7, Mae, 4, and Townes, 18 months. Duff also has a son, Luca, 13, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

While Duff hasn’t disclosed plans for a full album or a tour, fans are hoping for more. “All of the things are happening,” she told Variety in October “I can’t give up too much information or everyone’s gonna kill me, but I am dancing and … everything’s in motion. It’s exciting.” Reflecting on her musical journey, Duff mentioned she “always knew” she’d return to create music, emphasizing the importance of being ready before stepping back into the studio. Her last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., was released in June 2015.