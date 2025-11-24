Towel-Clad Jessica Alba Leaves Little to the Imagination During Luxe Trip to Australia: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba nearly exposed her naked body in a sultry towel snap. The actress, 44, wore only a towel while lounging in her hotel room in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia, on Saturday, November 22. Alba lay face down on her bed with damp hair, as if she had just stepped out of the shower.

Jessica Alba Sizzles in Bikini Snaps From Australia

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba paused for a towel selfie before getting dressed.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the TV star flaunted her toned bikini body on the beach. She rocked a black-and-white printed bikini while sunbathing on a towel and posing in the ocean alongside friends Galit Hadari Laibow and Jen Kroog Rosenberg. Alba paired her bathing suit with a thin black cover-up and dark sunglasses as she flashed a peace sign for the camera.

Jessica Alba's Afternoon Hike in Australia

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba recently vacationed in Australia.

She later ditched her bikini for athleisure during a hike alongside Steve Cohen. The Fantastic Four alum sported a plunging, long-sleeved black crop top from Crop Shop Boutique, paired with leggings, a baseball cap and Nike sneakers. The duo posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean ahead of the workout. Alba eventually took off her top, revealing a black sports bra underneath, as she sat on rocks by the water.

Jessica Alba Recaps Tropical Getaway With Her Friend Group

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba soaked in the sun at the beach with friends.

Outside of her sweat session, the brunette beauty relaxed with eye masks from 111 Skin with her pals from a room at the Mondrian Gold Coast hotel. In the evening, the girls coordinated denim outfits. Alba stunned in a denim jumpsuit and boots, with her hair styled in loose waves. Alba completed her Instagram carousel with several selfies from her Australia trip, whether cozying up in a PANGAIA sweatshirt or posing in a leather jacket from the back of a car. She added several scenic snapshots as well, including a photo of a rainbow and a short clip of the ocean crashing over rocks. The Dark Angel star also included some of her favorite quotes as of late. One read, "We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be." Another quote preached, "The universe doesn't wait for you to prove yourself; it waits for you to trust yourself."

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba bared her cleavage in a busty bikini.