Trace Cyrus Blasts Sister Brandi in Explicit Rant Over 'Mold-Infested' Rental Home: 'It's Been Problem After Problem'
May 30 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Trace Cyrus is not happy with his older sister Brandi and their purported rental home agreement.
The Metro Station singer, 37, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 29, to slam the DJ, 39, in an explicit public rant.
"It's story time guys. I've tried to be really f------ nice," the rock star said as he panned the camera through a room filled with a TV, a boombox, a skull rug and shelves.
"So I was running this house for my lovely sister Brandi," Trace went on. "A mold-infested f------ home. This just one of the many problems since I've moved into this house. It's been problem after problem."
Trace Cyrus Blamed Brandi for Not Being Able to Release Music This Summer
He then kept the camera steady on a large hole above a flatscreen TV. "I just got clean water f------ recently. I didn't even have clean f------- water. I'm sleeping on a f------ air mattress downstairs," he fumed.
"The reason I can't put out my f------ album or music this summer like I was planning was because I gotta f------ move again," he slammed.
Trace then claimed Brandi "refuses to refund my money," before going on to blast the rest of his family.
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Trace and Brandi are the older siblings of pop star Miley Cyrus, and the children of Billy Ray Cyrus.
"Wow! How many of my members of my family are just gonna go completely bats--- crazy and be pieces of s---? It just never ceases to amaze me how I'm being treated by my own family is absolutely f------ disgusting! F--- YOU," Trace seethed.
In a follow-up clip, the Ashland HIGH pop band founder spoke to the camera shirtless to give a warning to Brandi.
Trace Cyrus Also Called Out Dad Billy Ray Cyrus
"The last video was me at about a level three. Brandi don't hit up anyone else to do your f------ talking for you. If you wanna talk, call my f------ phone," he said.
"But I'm not playing nice anymore. I don't give a f--- who you are. Family, friends — it doesn't f------ matter. No one is f------ me over anymore. Do the f------ right thing or this is about to get real entertaining. Just f------ wait. I promise," he concluded his rant.
This isn't the first time Trace criticized his family in recent months. He called out Billy Ray, 64, in June 2025 for skipping the funeral of his maternal grandmother to attend a fashion show instead.
“This man is so hungry for fame, it’s pathetic,” Trace wrote alongside a photo of his father on Instagram. “He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral. Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded, then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for."