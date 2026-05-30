Trace Cyrus Blasts Sister Brandi in Explicit Rant Over 'Mold-Infested' Rental Home: 'It's Been Problem After Problem'

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Trace Cyrus is not happy with his older sister Brandi and their purported rental home agreement. The Metro Station singer, 37, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 29, to slam the DJ, 39, in an explicit public rant.

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🚨 Trace Cyrus is publicly threatening sister Brandi Cyrus over rental issues on instagram. pic.twitter.com/BZDx6pmUPU — Miley Crave (@themcscoop) May 30, 2026 Source: @themcscoop/X Trace Cyrus blasted Brandi in a wild rant posted on social media.

"It's story time guys. I've tried to be really f------ nice," the rock star said as he panned the camera through a room filled with a TV, a boombox, a skull rug and shelves. "So I was running this house for my lovely sister Brandi," Trace went on. "A mold-infested f------ home. This just one of the many problems since I've moved into this house. It's been problem after problem."

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Trace Cyrus Blamed Brandi for Not Being Able to Release Music This Summer

Source: @themcscoop/X The rock star shared a clip of the home and claimed there was a mold infestation.

He then kept the camera steady on a large hole above a flatscreen TV. "I just got clean water f------ recently. I didn't even have clean f------- water. I'm sleeping on a f------ air mattress downstairs," he fumed. "The reason I can't put out my f------ album or music this summer like I was planning was because I gotta f------ move again," he slammed. Trace then claimed Brandi "refuses to refund my money," before going on to blast the rest of his family.

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Source: @themcscoop/X Trace Cyrus also slammed his family in the fiery rant.

Trace and Brandi are the older siblings of pop star Miley Cyrus, and the children of Billy Ray Cyrus. "Wow! How many of my members of my family are just gonna go completely bats--- crazy and be pieces of s---? It just never ceases to amaze me how I'm being treated by my own family is absolutely f------ disgusting! F--- YOU," Trace seethed. In a follow-up clip, the Ashland HIGH pop band founder spoke to the camera shirtless to give a warning to Brandi.

Trace Cyrus Also Called Out Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Source: @tracecyrus/Instagram Trace Cyrus previously blasted dad Billy Ray.