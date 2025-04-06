Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik Have No Prenup After 3-Year Marriage, Source Reveals
Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, after a brief, three-year marriage.
Citing "irreconcilable differences," Brunson's decision sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with insiders revealing that "everyone was shocked by the news."
Citing an insider, Life & Style reported that "apparently, there’s no prenup."
Brunson, who skyrocketed to fame with her hit show Abbott Elementary, boasts an impressive net worth estimated at $9 million and an impressive paycheck that ranges between $350,000 to $400,000 per episode.
But the drama doesn't stop there.
"There was a [postnuptial agreement]," the insider said.
The insider added: "However, Quinta might still face an ugly battle over her fortune if Kevin’s not happy with whatever’s offered."
Brunson's marriage with Anik was private for the most part.
According to People, Brunson confirmed her engagement with Anik on Instagram in July 2020, while withholding details about a 2021 wedding.
Brunson acknowledged Anik as her husband at the 2022 Emmys, after becoming the first Black woman to win an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in over 40 years.
"In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins… my wonderful husband, because he's the most supportive man I've ever known," she said at the time.
Brunson also praised her now-ex in a November 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"To be 100 percent fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for," she said. "They even have thought they did in the past, but then realized there's no dimming me. My husband — that's what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there's no need to dim me at all, and that allows me to love him fully and to be the person that I want to be and am meant to be."
With Brunson's career taking off, the sudden split raised questions about how it will affect both their lives and finances.
Neither have yet to comment on the divorce.