'Tracker' Cast Shake-Up: Who Has Left Justin Hartley's Hit CBS Series So Far

After headline-making overhauls, 'Tracker' is now down to just two original main cast members, Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene.

Justin Hartley's CBS series Tracker has lost some of its main cast members, including Abby McEnany.

As reported by TVLine, McEnany — who played Velma Bruin —left the franchise before the third season.

Before the news about her departure broke, executive producer Elwood Reid told Us Weekly there would be onscreen changes since the series "is evolving."

"If I can't evolve those characters — Randy or Reenie or Bobby — they're not just people that just pick up the phone and go, 'OK, here is the answer.' That's when the show is phoning it in," he added. "The challenge is when you got to learn about them, which I thought was interesting. That's the challenge of the show is not having it fall into a formula."

On the other hand, Reid promised to "bring back some characters" from the previous seasons so viewers can "see them more and more."

"There's been some fun characters that I think are fun to see in Colter's world [season to season]," he continued.