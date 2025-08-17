'Tracker' Cast Shake-Up: Who Has Left Justin Hartley's Hit CBS Series So Far
Abby McEnany
Justin Hartley's CBS series Tracker has lost some of its main cast members, including Abby McEnany.
As reported by TVLine, McEnany — who played Velma Bruin —left the franchise before the third season.
Before the news about her departure broke, executive producer Elwood Reid told Us Weekly there would be onscreen changes since the series "is evolving."
"If I can't evolve those characters — Randy or Reenie or Bobby — they're not just people that just pick up the phone and go, 'OK, here is the answer.' That's when the show is phoning it in," he added. "The challenge is when you got to learn about them, which I thought was interesting. That's the challenge of the show is not having it fall into a formula."
On the other hand, Reid promised to "bring back some characters" from the previous seasons so viewers can "see them more and more."
"There's been some fun characters that I think are fun to see in Colter's world [season to season]," he continued.
Eric Graise
Eric Graise, who played Bobby Exley in the first two seasons of Tracker, will no longer be part of the series. He initially did not appear in six episodes of Season 2 before officially exiting the show.
Robin Weigert
Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin was written off at the beginning of Tracker Season 2, making her the first cast member to leave the CBS show.
The Season 2 premiere later explained the character's departure, with Abby McEnany's Velma Bruin telling Colter that Teddy was "helping her mom get sorted."
In an August 14 interview with Us Weekly, Reid said Tracker will continue after several cast members left the show.
"There's going to be an attempt to build out the rest of the characters — particularly what's happening with Reenie and where we left her off and what her life is looking like," said Reid. "The show always comes back to that. What makes the show work in my opinion is Colter is a guy that comes in and says, 'I can help you.' It works every time."