Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Son Travis Celebrates His 36th Birthday in Rare Photo

Travis Bacon, the son of Hollywood power couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, marked his 36th birthday in a memorable fashion.

With a shirtless photo showcasing his tattooed torso and chiseled physique, he drew attention on social media, capturing both admiration and playful banter from friends and fans alike.

The celebrations kicked off on June 23, when the aspiring musician and composer posted a bold snapshot on his Instagram account.