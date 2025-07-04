or
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Son Travis Celebrates His 36th Birthday in Rare Photo

Photo of Travis Bacon, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Source: Mega

Travis Bacon has composed for his parents’ projects like 'Space Oddity' and 'The Bondsman.'

By:

July 4 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Travis Bacon, the son of Hollywood power couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, marked his 36th birthday in a memorable fashion.

With a shirtless photo showcasing his tattooed torso and chiseled physique, he drew attention on social media, capturing both admiration and playful banter from friends and fans alike.

The celebrations kicked off on June 23, when the aspiring musician and composer posted a bold snapshot on his Instagram account.

Photo of Travis Bacon
Source: @svrtcntraclt/Instagram

Travis Bacon showed off his tattooed torso beside a hearse in a bold birthday photo.

Posing next to a vintage hearse in Texas, the birthday boy flaunted his abs with defined tattoos, including an intricate masked skull and chains etched across his chest.

In a nod to his new age, he captioned the post simply: "This is 36."

Photo of Travis Bacon
Source: @svrtcntraclt/Instagram

Travis Bacon thanked fans via a gym selfie.

The visual feast didn't go unnoticed. Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, unfurling a mix of humor and praise. One user quipped, "Ok abz," while another teased, "Ah the traditional 36th birthday sports hearse – hbd Travis!"

Travis took to his Instagram Stories to express gratitude for the warm wishes. He posted a gym selfie, overlaying the image with: "Thanks for the bday wishes everyone. If you're looking for a gift idea for me please donate to any of the [links] in b10," directing his followers to beneficial causes supporting aid in Gaza, immigration lawyers and shelters for the unhoused in Los Angeles.

Source: @svrtcntraclt/Instagram

Travis Bacon flaunted his abs as he marked his 36th birthday.

Kevin Bacon

The camaraderie didn't stop there. Kevin himself joined in the celebration, sharing a heartfelt carousel of photos commemorating his son's special day.

Among the images shared, fans glimpsed candid shots and family portraits, including one featuring a slice of birthday cake. Kevin aptly expressed his affection, writing: "Happy birthday TSB! Boy I love my Boy."

Photo of Travis Bacon, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Source: Mega

Travis Bacon received a mix of humor and praise as he went shirtless in an Instagram post.

The Bacon family's connection has always been strong, as demonstrated by the close bond between Travis and his famous parents. In a previous interview with People, Kyra mentioned, "I for sure see some of both myself and my Footloose star husband in their son, particularly in his drive."

She praised Travis' determination, relating it to her and Kevin's own aspirations during their early careers.

Besides acting, he is the frontman of the industrial metal band CONTRACULT Collective. His talents also extend to composition — having worked on several projects for his parents.

Notably, he contributed to his mother's 2022 feature, Space Oddity as well as his father's upcoming TV series, The Bondsman, set to release in 2025.

Photo of Travis and Sosie Bacon
Source: @svrtcntraclt/Instagram

Travis Bacon's sister, Sosie, 33, continues building her own career in film and TV.

As it turns out, Travis is not the only one in the family carving out a path in acting. His sister, Sosie Bacon, 33, also follows in the family legacy, establishing her own footprint in the industry.

In discussing the dynamic within the family, Kyra noted a hint of "nepotism" while justifying the choice to work closely with her loved ones. "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," she stated during the premiere of Space Oddity at the Tribeca Film Festival.

