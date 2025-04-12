Kevin Bacon, 66, Looks Hunky in Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 'The Bondsman': Photos
Kevin Bacon showed off his toned physique in behind-the-scenes moments from The Bondsman. The actor, who was filming for the Amazon Prime hit series, stripped down to a pair of black workout shorts and green crocs.
The first slide of his Instagram post featured him getting blood splattered all over his fit body. The second featured the final product of the scene he was filming. During this, Bacon, who plays Hub Halloran, walked into a dark garage with his body covered in fresh blood.
The 66-year-old’s character in the action-horror series depicts a bounty hunter who comes back from the dead. He eventually agrees to sell his soul to the devil in return for life in the human realm. When he arrives back to his life as Hub, he hunts demons and sends them back to h--- for the devil.
Fans of the show commented in disbelief at the “gruesome” scene. Many complimented Bacon for his role in such a “great production.” Some, though, couldn’t help but comment on the actor’s hunky appearance.
“Benjamin Button!! You’re aging in reverse,” one wrote.
“Dude you look great man!” another agreed.
“Is anyone going to mention [you have] the body of a 20-year-old? Kevin, you and your wife never age. Starting the show tonight!!” exclaimed a third.
Bacon, married to Kyra Sedgwick, revealed the key to a happy Hollywood lifestyle with his wife of 36 years. “Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “That's my secret!”
The longtime couple had their first encounter in 1978 when Sedgwick saw Bacon outside of a New York City deli. At the time, Sedgwick was 12 years old and Bacon was 19 years old. Though they ran into each other briefly, the two wouldn’t meet officially until 11 years later in 1987 on the set of Lemon Sky.
The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor proposed to his wife soon after they shared the screen in the 1988 film. He told a news outlet that one of his fondest holiday memories was when he and Sedgwick got engaged. “I proposed to my wife on Christmas Eve and I put the ring in the toe of the stocking. Shockingly, she said yes!” Bacon said.
They share two children, Sosie, 33, and Travis, 35, both of whom work in the entertainment industry. While Sosie plans on becoming an actress, her brother, Travis, is a musician and producer.