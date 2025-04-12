or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kevin Bacon
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kevin Bacon, 66, Looks Hunky in Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 'The Bondsman': Photos

photo of Kevin Bacon
Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram

Kevin Bacon looked hunky in behind-the-scenes clips of 'The Bondsman.'

By:

April 12 2025, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Bacon showed off his toned physique in behind-the-scenes moments from The Bondsman. The actor, who was filming for the Amazon Prime hit series, stripped down to a pair of black workout shorts and green crocs.

The first slide of his Instagram post featured him getting blood splattered all over his fit body. The second featured the final product of the scene he was filming. During this, Bacon, who plays Hub Halloran, walked into a dark garage with his body covered in fresh blood.

Article continues below advertisement
actor kevin bacon hunky bloody the bondsman photos
Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram

The star plays Hub Halloran in 'The Bondsman.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 66-year-old’s character in the action-horror series depicts a bounty hunter who comes back from the dead. He eventually agrees to sell his soul to the devil in return for life in the human realm. When he arrives back to his life as Hub, he hunts demons and sends them back to h--- for the devil.

Fans of the show commented in disbelief at the “gruesome” scene. Many complimented Bacon for his role in such a “great production.” Some, though, couldn’t help but comment on the actor’s hunky appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin bacon hunky bloody the bondsman
Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram

Fans praised Kevin Bacon for 'aging in reverse.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Benjamin Button!! You’re aging in reverse,” one wrote.

“Dude you look great man!” another agreed.

“Is anyone going to mention [you have] the body of a 20-year-old? Kevin, you and your wife never age. Starting the show tonight!!” exclaimed a third.

MORE ON:
Kevin Bacon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kevin bacon hunky bloody bondsman photos
Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram

The star met his wife on the set of the 1988 film 'Lemon Sky.'

Article continues below advertisement

Bacon, married to Kyra Sedgwick, revealed the key to a happy Hollywood lifestyle with his wife of 36 years. “Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “That's my secret!”

The longtime couple had their first encounter in 1978 when Sedgwick saw Bacon outside of a New York City deli. At the time, Sedgwick was 12 years old and Bacon was 19 years old. Though they ran into each other briefly, the two wouldn’t meet officially until 11 years later in 1987 on the set of Lemon Sky.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin bacon hunky bloody bondsman
Source: @kevinbacon/Instagram

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 36 years.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor proposed to his wife soon after they shared the screen in the 1988 film. He told a news outlet that one of his fondest holiday memories was when he and Sedgwick got engaged. “I proposed to my wife on Christmas Eve and I put the ring in the toe of the stocking. Shockingly, she said yes!” Bacon said.

They share two children, Sosie, 33, and Travis, 35, both of whom work in the entertainment industry. While Sosie plans on becoming an actress, her brother, Travis, is a musician and producer.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.