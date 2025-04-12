Kevin Bacon, 66, Looks Hunky in Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 'The Bondsman': Photos

Kevin Bacon showed off his toned physique in behind-the-scenes moments from The Bondsman. The actor, who was filming for the Amazon Prime hit series, stripped down to a pair of black workout shorts and green crocs.

The first slide of his Instagram post featured him getting blood splattered all over his fit body. The second featured the final product of the scene he was filming. During this, Bacon, who plays Hub Halloran, walked into a dark garage with his body covered in fresh blood.