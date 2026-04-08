Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Tiny Bikini: Photos

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Alabama Barker is flaunting her hot figure. The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker took to social media to share a series of now-deleted eye-catching snaps, posing outdoors in a tiny, colorful bikini.

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Source: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker shared bikini photos on social media.

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Standing beneath a sleek, sunlit structure, Alabama looked totally at ease as she showed off her toned figure and bold style. In the photos, she styled the look with a vibrant wrap skirt, giving her beachy outfit a fashionable edge. Her long platinum blonde hair flowed down her back, adding to the effortlessly glam vibe.

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The setting didn’t go unnoticed either. With modern architecture, bright natural light and lush greenery in the background, the photos had a luxe, vacation-like feel that made the whole moment look straight out of a high-end shoot. She also shared a more laid-back snap by the pool, along with a sweet moment featuring her dad spending time with her baby brother, Rocky.

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Source: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker comes from a big, blended family.

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Kourtney and Travis also welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1, 2023, just a year after tying the knot and celebrating with weddings in Las Vegas and Portofino, Italy. Despite the glam posts, Alabama has recently faced some personal drama. The teen influencer was involved in a public fallout with fellow streamers Aire Jay, Summyah, and Malayah, following her earlier feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie.

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Source: alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Travis Barker's daughter recently faced public drama with other influencers.

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She addressed the situation in an emotional video, insisting she hadn’t done “anything negative” and saying she had “never tried intentionally to hurt any of those girls.” A source claimed, “Alabama has had a number of public falls out,” adding that the latest situation has been “really upsetting to watch.”

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“She has been very distressed by the situation as per usual everyone has been airing all their dirty laundry in public,” they continued. “Who does she really have left at this point? She’s just rattling around her dad’s mansion all day alone – seeking comfort online.”

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Source: MEGA Alabama Barker's stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, was there for her amid drama with influencers.