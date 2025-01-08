Travis Barker's Kids Landon and Alabama Evacuate Their Home as California Wildfire Ravages Through Pacific Palisades Neighborhood
Travis Barker's eldest kids, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, have made it to safety as a frightening wildfire tears through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.
On Tuesday, January 7, Landon shared a selfie to his Instagram Story confirming he "just evacuated" and was "praying for everyone the fires have effected."
Alabama also updated her followers during the emergency, noting: "Just evacuated from my home due to the wild fires in Los Angeles, please be safe!! They are saying the fires are spreading football field amounts in seconds."
The blonde beauty additionally shared a white text, black background Instagram Story asking her fans to "pray for California."
While Landon and Alabama didn't mention their father, Travis, 49, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, or the couple's 1-year-old son, Rocky, it's assumed they also made it to safety.
Landon and Alabama's mom, Shanna Moakler, 49, and her eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, shared a few infographics about open evacuation shelters and how to help animals, so it seems they are out of danger, too.
Several celebrities helplessly watched in fear as the wildfire started ravaging through the luxurious Pacific Palisades community on Tuesday.
By the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, January 8, The Hills star Spencer Pratt confirmed that he and wife Heidi Montag had lost their home to the blaze.
"Nightmare came true," Pratt, 41, captioned a TikTok video of the moment the massive wildfire reached his family's beloved California property.
As OK! previously reported, source confirmed the "entire family" — including the couple's two kids, Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months, were "able to safely evacuate earlier in the day."
Montag, 38, spoke to her social media followers on Tuesday as well, telling fans, "There's a fire right over our house, so please say some prayers for us, it's a mandatory evacuation," as she held her youngest son in her arms.
Amid the chaos, Spencer's sister, Stephanie Pratt, admitted via Instagram: "I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi & the kids. And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today."
"Just spoke to my dad — he tried to save my brother's house but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do. My parents evacuated safely and are watching the fire rage towards their house on security cameras," Stephanie revealed. "We are such a tight community. I'm at a loss for words knowing so many friends have lost their homes today and so quickly."
Spencer's sister was in disbelief as she received news of the fire from across the pond, where she's currently living.
"I don’t know if it’s a good thing I’m in London or I need to get back to LA. I can’t think straight. What do I do? Honestly looking for advice," she confessed. "I'm frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this."
"They must be so scared and confused. I guess the silver lining for me is if my house goes it’s only my stuff — not years of family memories like everyone else in the Palisades 🥺. Help me what’s my next move," Stephanie, 38, continued.