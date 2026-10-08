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Travis Barker Shares Surgery Update After Hospitalization: 'I Wanted to Get Ahead of It'

travis surgery update hospitalization
Source: MEGA; @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker shared a surgery update after experiencing numbness in his arm and hand.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

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Travis Barker is giving fans an update after recently being hospitalized for a health issue that affected his ability to play the drums.

The Blink-182 drummer, 50, revealed that he underwent surgery after experiencing numbness in his arm, hand and fingers following a show last month. He said a nerve test on Monday, October 5, showed that he needed a cubital tunnel release to address the problem.

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image of Travis Barker underwent surgery after experiencing numbness in his arm, hand and fingers following a show last month.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker underwent surgery after experiencing numbness in his arm, hand and fingers following a show last month.

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Barker shared a photo from the hospital showing himself in a surgical cap and hospital gown while sitting in bed. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side, smiling as she leaned in close to him.

The musician said he decided to deal with the issue right away.

“I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long long time,” he wrote.

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‘Should Be Good in a Few Weeks’

image of A nerve test showed that the Blink-182 drummer needed a cubital tunnel release to address the issue.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

A nerve test showed that the Blink-182 drummer needed a cubital tunnel release to address the issue.

Barker also gave fans some good news about his recovery, suggesting he won't be sidelined for too long.

“Should be good in a few weeks,” Barker shared, adding a flexed-arm emoji and checkered flag.

He then turned his attention to Kardashian’s expression in the hospital photo, joking, “Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this 😂.”

The procedure Barker underwent is used to treat cubital tunnel syndrome, a condition involving a pinched nerve near the elbow that can cause numbness in the small and ring fingers.

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Barker’s Family Visited Him

image of Travis Barker said he wanted to handle the problem quickly so he could continue playing drums for years to come.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker said he wanted to handle the problem quickly so he could continue playing drums for years to come.

Barker shared another photo from his hospital stay showing Kardashian kissing him on the lips.

“And my beautiful wife by my side,” he wrote across the photo.

His daughter Alabama Barker also stopped by to see him. In the next slide, Travis shared a photo of her visiting him in his hospital room.

“My baby girl came with me,” he wrote.

Travis Has Faced Previous Hand Injuries

image of Alabama Barker visited him during his hospital stay.
Source: MEGA

Alabama Barker visited him during his hospital stay.

In February 2023, Travis revealed that he injured his finger during a rehearsal.

“I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬,” he shared at the time.

A few days later, he posted a video on Instagram showing a medical worker attempting to put the injured finger back into place.

By March 2023, Travis revealed that he had undergone surgery to repair the damage.

“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it,” he wrote. “It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘”

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