Travis Barker Shares Surgery Update After Hospitalization: 'I Wanted to Get Ahead of It'

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Travis Barker is giving fans an update after recently being hospitalized for a health issue that affected his ability to play the drums. The Blink-182 drummer, 50, revealed that he underwent surgery after experiencing numbness in his arm, hand and fingers following a show last month. He said a nerve test on Monday, October 5, showed that he needed a cubital tunnel release to address the problem.

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Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM Travis Barker underwent surgery after experiencing numbness in his arm, hand and fingers following a show last month.

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Barker shared a photo from the hospital showing himself in a surgical cap and hospital gown while sitting in bed. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side, smiling as she leaned in close to him. The musician said he decided to deal with the issue right away. “I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long long time,” he wrote.

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‘Should Be Good in a Few Weeks’

Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM A nerve test showed that the Blink-182 drummer needed a cubital tunnel release to address the issue.

Barker also gave fans some good news about his recovery, suggesting he won't be sidelined for too long. “Should be good in a few weeks,” Barker shared, adding a flexed-arm emoji and checkered flag. He then turned his attention to Kardashian’s expression in the hospital photo, joking, “Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this 😂.” The procedure Barker underwent is used to treat cubital tunnel syndrome, a condition involving a pinched nerve near the elbow that can cause numbness in the small and ring fingers.

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Barker’s Family Visited Him

Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM Travis Barker said he wanted to handle the problem quickly so he could continue playing drums for years to come.

Barker shared another photo from his hospital stay showing Kardashian kissing him on the lips. “And my beautiful wife by my side,” he wrote across the photo. His daughter Alabama Barker also stopped by to see him. In the next slide, Travis shared a photo of her visiting him in his hospital room. “My baby girl came with me,” he wrote.

Travis Has Faced Previous Hand Injuries

Source: MEGA Alabama Barker visited him during his hospital stay.