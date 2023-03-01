Carefree Kourtney Kardashian Teases Bikini Bod In Revealing Two Piece As Husband Travis Barker Undergoes Finger Surgery
Feeling herself! While her husband, Travis Barker, prepares for surgery for his injured finger, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be soaking up the California sun.
On Tuesday, February 28, The Kardashians star posted an Instagram carousel of sexy snaps featuring herself lounging by the pool in a revealing two piece while enjoying her lavish life.
The green bikini showed off Kardashian's cleavage, which was featured in all her bikini snaps. She also included photos of her luxe pool, a bike in a garage, as well as what appeared to be Barker and one of her kids riding a two-person bike.
"it’s giving 2018 Huji cam," the reality star captioned her Instagram post, which received instant love from fans.
"Queen Kourt ❤️, perfection at its finest," commented one admirer, while another wrote: "I’m obsessed."
While Kardashian appeared care-free in her snaps, she is likely anything but as her hubby comes out of surgery following a finger injury. One day before his surgery, the Blink-182 drummer shared images of his injured finger alongside a video of a medical worker trying to get his finger back into place.
They are heard asking Barker, "Do you feel pain?" to which he responds, "I mean yeah, it feels painful." He noted in the Monday, February 27, caption that he had "surgery tomorrow," and his wife showed support in the comments section with prayer emojis and heart emojis.
The musician has since taken to his Instagram Story with updates, including a photo of him in a hospital bed with a mask on. He followed up the selfie with a photo of his hand that had a smiley face on what is presumed to be the injured hand.
Barker's surgery comes weeks after he revealed he smashed his finger so hard while playing the drums during rehearsals that he "dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬," and months after he was hospitalized with "life-threatening" pancreatitis.
"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," Barker explained over the summer.
Thankful to have received "intensive treatment," Barker assured his fans that he was feeling "much better."
His wife added at the time that she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband," before going on to thank their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.