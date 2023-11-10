Travis Barker Slammed for Playing the Drums in Delivery Room With Kourtney Kardashian: 'So Annoying'
Fans aren't cooing over how Travis Barker is bonding with his baby boy.
The internet raked the Blink-182 musician, 47, over the coals after he shared a Thursday, November 9, TikTok of himself drumming to the beat of his and Kourtney Kardashian's child's heartbeat while in the delivery room.
"Practicing to my babies heartbeat," Barker penned in the caption of the clip — which the Poosh founder, 44, later shared to her Instagram Story.
However, social media users were less enthralled with the rocker's in-hospital performance. "That wouldn't be annoying at all," one person jokingly penned below the video.
"The greatest ick of all time," a second person said of the supposedly sweet moment for Barker and Kardashian — who welcomed their first son together last week.
"So annoying," a third person added. "You know where those sticks would end up…" a fourth person sarcastically quipped.
The criticism from the public will most likely not affect the "All The Small Things" artist and The Kardashians star after the birth of their child. "She feels so blessed," an insider said of Kardashian.
"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," the source continued, adding that Barker "makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."
Weeks before giving birth, the reality star — who also has sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick — underwent emergency surgery to save their child.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram on behalf of the chart-topper — who is also a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she continued. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing 🙏🏼🤍."