Travis Kelce's Confession: Athlete Told Taylor Swift He Can See Himself 'Marrying Her'
Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift end game? According to an insider, the football star, 34, "made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”
Apparently, the singer's pals approve of her new relationship, as an insider declared: “Taylor’s squad is convinced he’s the one! They are so in love."
Over the past few weeks, the "Out of the Woods" songstress has made several appearances at Kelce's football games, which is where she's spent time meeting the athlete's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.
Now, Travis has to impress Taylor's family!
“Travis has been invited to Tennessee to meet” Scott and Andrea Swift, said an insider. “They’re looking forward to spending the holidays together, too. His schedule is crazy during football season, and she’s got more concerts coming up, but they’re working around all that.”
The Grammy winner will be on the road in late November, but she hopes to be cheering on her man in her downtime.
"Travis loves Taylor being at his games and hanging out in his city, and they’ve talked about both wanting to have a steady home base," an insider dished. “Things have been so seamless and natural. The longer this relationship goes on, the more apparent it is that Taylor and Travis are simply perfectly suited for each other. Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her. It’s all getting very serious, very fast, but they’re enjoying every second!”
As OK! previously reported, the two, who sparked romance rumors in September, seem to be getting more and more serious.
Ed even gushed about the blonde beauty, calling her “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," and when he first met her, he was blown away by how "very genuine" she was.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed said in a new interview. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”
“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot," he continued. “She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”
Life & Style spoke to the source.