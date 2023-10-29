Travis Kelce's Confession: Athlete Told Taylor Swift He Can See Himself 'Marrying Her'

The Grammy winner will be on the road in late November, but she hopes to be cheering on her man in her downtime.

"Travis loves Taylor being at his games and hanging out in his city, and they’ve talked about both wanting to have a steady home base," an insider dished. “Things have been so seamless and natural. The longer this relationship goes on, the more apparent it is that Taylor and Travis are simply perfectly suited for each other. Taylor is so happy to have finally found someone who totally understands her. It’s all getting very serious, very fast, but they’re enjoying every second!”