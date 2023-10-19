Travis Kelce to Visit Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour, Pair 'Are All in and Planning for the Future'
Even though Taylor Swift is about to embark on her Eras Tour to South America, Australia, Europe and more, it looks like she'll have company, as Travis Kelce will apparently be joining her on the road.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source revealed. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."
The two seemingly made their romance official when they were spotted holding hands in New York City in mid-October. The pair were seen at dinner, in addition to attending the Saturday Night Live after-party.
According to another insider, the two were spotted getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night," as they "seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other."
"They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move," another source revealed. "They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl."
The duo were spotted hanging out at Kelce's house in Kansas City, Mo., after his game last week, where paparazzi were camped outside of his home.
As a result, the football star, 34, bought a different home for $6 million — this time, it has a gated community and six bedrooms, six baths and over 16,000 square feet of living space. There's also a waterfall, swimming pool and a mini golf course.
After the blonde babe, 33, split from Joe Alwyn, she seems excited to prance around with the athlete.
“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source revealed, adding that Kelce “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”
“He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source continued, noting that “things are going really well” for the duo, who first sparked romance rumors in late September. “Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them."
