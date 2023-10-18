Travis Kelce Is 'Different' From Anybody Taylor Swift Has 'Dated Before': 'She Is Falling for Him'
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the real deal?! It sure seems like it!
“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source revealed, adding that the football star, 34, “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”
“He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source continued, noting that “things are going really well” for the duo, who first sparked romance rumors in late September. “Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them."
So much so, the athlete recently spent the singer, 33, a gorgeous surprise. “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” the insider dished.
Though the pair are constantly busy, they "try to make as much time for each other as they can," the insider said.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce was outspoken about not meeting the "Cruel Summer" songstress during her Eras Tour over the summer. A few months later, the Grammy winner accepted Kelce's invitation to watch him on the football field, where she was spotted hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce.
Since then, the stars have been spotted out, including when they made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14.
According to another insider, the two were spotted getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night," as they "seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other."
"They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move," another source revealed. "They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl."
The blonde babe is able to be more open with Travis, who is used to being in the spotlight, though he admitted he's still adjusting to her level of fame.
“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he said at a press conference earlier this month. “You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”
