OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Is 'Different' From Anybody Taylor Swift Has 'Dated Before': 'She Is Falling for Him'

travis kelce taylor swift unlike others
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 18 2023, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the real deal?! It sure seems like it!

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source revealed, adding that the football star, 34, “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis unlike others
Source: mega

Taylor Swift was spotted in the stands at a few of Travis Kelce's football games.

“He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source continued, noting that “things are going really well” for the duo, who first sparked romance rumors in late September. “Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them."

Article continues below advertisement

So much so, the athlete recently spent the singer, 33, a gorgeous surprise. “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” the insider dished.

Though the pair are constantly busy, they "try to make as much time for each other as they can," the insider said.

taylor travis unlike others
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce looked friendly during the game.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kelce was outspoken about not meeting the "Cruel Summer" songstress during her Eras Tour over the summer. A few months later, the Grammy winner accepted Kelce's invitation to watch him on the football field, where she was spotted hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce.

Since then, the stars have been spotted out, including when they made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14.

According to another insider, the two were spotted getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night," as they "seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other."

"They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move," another source revealed. "They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis unlike other guys
Source: mega

The singer brought her squad to one of Travis Kelce's games.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis unlike other guys
Source: mega

The two held hands during their latest date night.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde babe is able to be more open with Travis, who is used to being in the spotlight, though he admitted he's still adjusting to her level of fame.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he said at a press conference earlier this month. “You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

Us Weekly spoke with the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.