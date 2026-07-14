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Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Confesses She Doesn't Believe in a 'Perfect Love Story' After NFL Star's Wedding to Taylor Swift: 'I Need Real'

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Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole explained why she didn't believe in a 'perfect love story' in a recent interview.

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July 14 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

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Kayla Nicole opened up about love and relationships just weeks after her ex Travis Kelce tied the knot with Taylor Swift in a star-studded wedding.

"Well, I don’t know if I believe in a perfect love story," Nicole, 34, said in an interview with a news outlet shared on Monday, July 13. "I’m grown now."

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Kayla Nicole 'Needs Real' in Her Next Relationship

Photo of Kayla Nicole admitted that love was 'hard' nearly four years after her split from Travis Kelce.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole admitted that love was 'hard' nearly four years after her split from Travis Kelce.

The conversation started after the influencer was asked what her "perfect love story would look like."

“Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work," the media personality explained. "So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real."

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Many Fans Agreed With Kayla Nicole

Photo of Kayla Nicole's comments drew a mixed reaction, though many called her 'realistic.'
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole's comments drew a mixed reaction, though many called her 'realistic.'

The clip quickly circulated on social media, with many sharing their opinions in the comments section.

"Anyone that thinks her answer was negative or bitter is just a freaking hater!" one supporter wrote, while another added, "That was a mature, realistic, well-rounded response that I respect immensely. Love Is A Choice."

"You can’t let one heartbreak destroy your perception of love and getting what you want," a third pointed out. "It’s all possible you have to just hope the person you’re locked in with wants to give you those exact same things."

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Got Married Earlier This Month

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first romantically linked in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first romantically linked in 2023.

Nicole's comments come weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, and "Blank Space" singer, 36, tied the knot on July 3 after nearly three years of dating.

Reports claimed the lavish bash held at New York's Madison Square Garden welcomed more than 1,000 guests, with attendees reportedly required to sign strict NDAs to keep details of the ceremony private.

Inside Kayla Nicole's New Dating Outlook

Photo of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole called it quits for good in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole called it quits for good in 2022.

The "Welcome to the Pregame" podcast host dated the NFL star on and off from 2017 to 2022. She hasn't publicly dated anyone since their split.

Months after her ex's engagement hit headlines, Nicole revealed that she set a new dating rule for herself.

“I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes,” she said during an appearance on "The Boyfriend Material" podcast in November 2025. "But I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

She continued, "I’m really open, the bar is in h--- these days."

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