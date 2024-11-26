Who Is Kayla Nicole? 8 Things to Know About Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend

Nicole and Kelce's on-again, off-again relationship continued for five years before they broke up for good in May 2022. Barstool Sports claimed the duo called it quits as Kelce forced his then-girlfriend to "pay for half of everything" while they were still dating, which the athlete denied.

"I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career," Kelce told "The Pivot Podcast" in January 2023.

He added, "But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."