Who Is Kayla Nicole? 8 Things to Know About Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole Started Dating in 2017
In 2017, Kayla Nicole sent an Instagram DM to Travis Kelce, and things quickly turned romantic afterward. They went public following the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's split from his Catching Kelce dating show winner, Maya Benberry.
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole Had an On-Again, Off-Again Relationship
Nicole and Kelce's on-again, off-again relationship continued for five years before they broke up for good in May 2022. Barstool Sports claimed the duo called it quits as Kelce forced his then-girlfriend to "pay for half of everything" while they were still dating, which the athlete denied.
"I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career," Kelce told "The Pivot Podcast" in January 2023.
He added, "But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."
Kayla Nicole's Relationships With the WAGs 'Changed' After Her Split From Travis Kelce
In her interview with Angel Reese on her podcast, Nicole detailed how her relationships with the WAGs, or the wives and girlfriends, of Chiefs players changed after her split from Kelce.
"We're cool," she said. "But we're not as cool as we were before."
Has She Dated Anyone After Travis Kelce?
While Nicole has not been open about her love life, she revealed she is done dating athletes after her failed relationship with Kelce.
"I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," she revealed on the "Behind the Likes" podcast. "I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me."
Nicole added, "I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy."
Kayla Nicole Said She Has Received Hateful Comments From Swifties
During the October 10 episode of "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, the sports journalist commented on Taylor Swift's fans who have sent her negative messages.
"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me," Nicole explained. "It does. Even to this day."
Referring to her Instagram posts that had been filled with unfriendly remarks about her, she explained, "It'll be people debating why I'm worthless and how I'll never be a talented person. And I have no career, and I'm a bum."
Kayla Nicole Graduated From Pepperdine University
In a 2018 Instagram video, Nicole told her followers she graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 2013.
"hosting is where my heart is," she captioned the post.
She Works as an On-Air Reporter
Following her graduation, Nicole started working as a sports broadcaster at different media outlets, including ESPN. She has also started focusing on entertainment reporting for Global Grind.
Kayla Nicole Has Her Own Fitness Brand
The fashion influencer has her own fitness brand, Tribe Therepē, which incorporates therapy and physical exercise elements.
"It's focusing on the mental health component of working out, which is really, really important for me an1d really resonates with me, and really just encouraging people to mentally take care of themselves," she told People.