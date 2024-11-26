or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Travis Kelce
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is Kayla Nicole? 8 Things to Know About Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has dated several women, including Kayla Nicole, before striking up a romance with Taylor Swift.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole Started Dating in 2017

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

In 2017, Kayla Nicole sent an Instagram DM to Travis Kelce, and things quickly turned romantic afterward. They went public following the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's split from his Catching Kelce dating show winner, Maya Benberry.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole Had an On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

Nicole and Kelce's on-again, off-again relationship continued for five years before they broke up for good in May 2022. Barstool Sports claimed the duo called it quits as Kelce forced his then-girlfriend to "pay for half of everything" while they were still dating, which the athlete denied.

"I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career," Kelce told "The Pivot Podcast" in January 2023.

He added, "But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole's Relationships With the WAGs 'Changed' After Her Split From Travis Kelce

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

In her interview with Angel Reese on her podcast, Nicole detailed how her relationships with the WAGs, or the wives and girlfriends, of Chiefs players changed after her split from Kelce.

"We're cool," she said. "But we're not as cool as we were before."

Article continues below advertisement

Has She Dated Anyone After Travis Kelce?

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

While Nicole has not been open about her love life, she revealed she is done dating athletes after her failed relationship with Kelce.

"I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," she revealed on the "Behind the Likes" podcast. "I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me."

Nicole added, "I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy."

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Said She Has Received Hateful Comments From Swifties

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

During the October 10 episode of "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, the sports journalist commented on Taylor Swift's fans who have sent her negative messages.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me," Nicole explained. "It does. Even to this day."

Referring to her Instagram posts that had been filled with unfriendly remarks about her, she explained, "It'll be people debating why I'm worthless and how I'll never be a talented person. And I have no career, and I'm a bum."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Graduated From Pepperdine University

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

In a 2018 Instagram video, Nicole told her followers she graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 2013.

"hosting is where my heart is," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

She Works as an On-Air Reporter

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

Following her graduation, Nicole started working as a sports broadcaster at different media outlets, including ESPN. She has also started focusing on entertainment reporting for Global Grind.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Has Her Own Fitness Brand

travis kelces ex kayla nicole
Source: MEGA

The fashion influencer has her own fitness brand, Tribe Therepē, which incorporates therapy and physical exercise elements.

"It's focusing on the mental health component of working out, which is really, really important for me an1d really resonates with me, and really just encouraging people to mentally take care of themselves," she told People.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.