Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Hits Back at Trolls After They Critiqued Her Upper Lip: 'Stop It'

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Kayla Nicole is making it clear that she has no patience for people who think it’s okay to comment on someone else’s appearance. The sports personality shared a selfie from an airplane while wearing a blue headscarf, black sunglasses and a white face mask. Travis Kelce’s ex used the photo to share a lengthy message about the way critics interact with each other online.

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Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole called out people who make unsolicited comments about strangers’ bodies and appearances online.

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“Yall are way too comfortable commenting on strangers’ bodies and then acting shocked when that same energy gets returned to you. If you don’t want your body, face, weight, lips, skin, hair, etc. picked apart by strangers, stop doing it to other people. If you wouldn’t walk up to my 5 FOOT 10 INCH 180 lb self and say it to my face, do not type it behind that screen,” she ranted.

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Nicole Called Out Online Comments

Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM The model said people should think twice before criticizing someone’s looks or offering unwanted suggestions.

The Kansas City Chiefs star’s former girlfriend also pushed back against a common excuse people use after making remarks about someone’s looks. “‘I was just asking’ doesn’t magically make a question appropriate. Voluntarily making critiques and suggestions on ways to alter MY face/body is also not accepted and will get you blocked. You don’t have to verbalize every observation you make about someone’s appearance. Leave a compliment or keep it to yourself. It’s really not that complicated,” Nicole vented. She then added a warning of her own, pointing to her zodiac sign. “Also, I am a Scorpio. It takes every fiber of my being to not stoop to your level and hurt your feelings so badly you’ll be thinking about my response until Easter. So stop it.” This comes after a social media user commented on her Instagram Reel, which featured her doing skincare in the airplane. “What happened to the upper lip?” the critic asked, to which Nicole replied: “what happened to yours?” The follower answered, “none.”

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Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

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Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM Kayla Nicole also warned that she will block people who cross the line.

Nicole is best known for her former relationship with Kelce. The pair dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. While their relationship ended years ago, Nicole has continued to build her own career as a sports personality, influencer and podcast host. Last month, she also used her podcast to encourage women to stop putting too much importance on male attention while dating. "I want us, as women, to take our power back. To stop obsessing over this idea of being chosen," Nicole said during an episode of her "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast. "I think we give too much power to the other and not to ourselves."

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Source: The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole/YouTube Kayla Nicole shared her dating hot take on her podcast 'Welcome to the Pre-Game.'

Nicole Talked Dating and Self-Worth

Source: @IAMKAYLANICOLE/INSTAGRAM The sports personality previously discussed dating, self-worth and the pressure women feel to be chosen by a partner.