Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Tells Haters to Mind Their Own Business After She Was Dragged for Saying He Was 'the Right Person, Wrong Time'

Kayla Nicole told people to stay out of her business.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hit back at critics after she was dragged for insinuating that the NFL star was the one who got away.

On the night of Monday, February 23, the model posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "People will deada-- think you're secretive before thinking it's none of their business."

Kayla Nicole Tells People to Stay Out of Her Business

Kayla Nicole told people to stay out of her business in a new Instagram Story post.

She then wrote on top of it, "If you ever find yourself confused about my business understand it's because you [sic] not supposed to be concerned with it to begin with."

As OK! reported, Nicole, 34, made headlines the week prior when asked about her most recent romance during a TikTok livestream.

Source: @tayluhq/x

The model was dragged for referring to Travis Kelce as the 'right person' for her amid his engagement to Taylor Swift.

"Probably about three years ago. It's been a long time," she revealed of when her last relationship was. Though the "Welcome to the Pre-Game" podcast host didn't mention the athlete, 36, by name, the two dated from 2017 to 2022.

When questioned about what prompted the split, she surprisingly said, "Umm, who knows. It could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time."

Social Media Blasted Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole

The NFL tight end and Taylor Swift got engaged in August 2025.

Social media users thought her response was cringey given that Kelce has since moved on with Taylor Swift, 36, whom he became engaged to in August 2025.

"She knows EXACTLY why it didn't work out! Wrong Person WRONG TIME, he did not WANT YOU," one person wrote on X, while another commented, "The man literally called Taylor the love of his life in her documentary and yet that girl is still yapping like he’s her one true love. So embarrassing!"

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022.

Some social media users also had an issue with Nicole making fun of the football player and his fiancée in a 2026 Super Bowl commercial, where she was labeled as the "ex of a certain NFL player."

The skit came a year after she complained about people always referring to her as Kelce's ex-girlfriend.

'Stop Calling Me Someone's Ex'

The 'Welcome to the Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole' host wants people to 'stop calling' her 'someone's ex.'

"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone and the headline is maybe one sentence that you said of, 'Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup' and that's the headline," Nicole expressed on a 2025 episode of the "Second Wind" podcast. "Like, 'So-and-so’s ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed.'"

"It's like, 'D---, girl, did you listen to anything?' I am human and I take it with a grain of salt now," the star shared. "One day they're going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex."

