Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Thinks It Makes Her 'Look Good' That Athlete Moved on With Someone as 'Hot' as Taylor Swift

"I want to say that it's really beautiful that you have the capacity to acknowledge that his new girl is hot," Nicole shared. "I think as women, something we struggle with is admitting that the new girl might be popping, might be s---, might be really hot and there’s no problem in admitting that."

"Say you play basketball and you're in the playoffs and you lose in the second round, and the team that you lose to goes on to win the championship. If you’re gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now," she continued. "I want you to move on and go do your big one. Make me look good. Right?"