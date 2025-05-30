or
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Thinks It Makes Her 'Look Good' That Athlete Moved on With Someone as 'Hot' as Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole said she prefers her exes to move on with someone attractive.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole awkwardly complimented the athlete and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the Friday, May 30, episode of "The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole."

On the podcast, the TV personality gave advice to a caller who confessed she was "jealous" her ex moved on with "a bad b----."

Kayla Nicole Wants Her Exes to Move on With Someone' Hot'

Kayla Nicole said she wants her exes to date someone 'hot,' as she thinks it makes her 'look good.'

"I want to say that it's really beautiful that you have the capacity to acknowledge that his new girl is hot," Nicole shared. "I think as women, something we struggle with is admitting that the new girl might be popping, might be s---, might be really hot and there’s no problem in admitting that."

"Say you play basketball and you're in the playoffs and you lose in the second round, and the team that you lose to goes on to win the championship. If you’re gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now," she continued. "I want you to move on and go do your big one. Make me look good. Right?"

The podcast host's ex Travis Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023.

The sports journalist — who didn't actually refer to Kelce or Swift by name — admitted it would be "so much worse" if an ex "you dated for so long and you’re so heartbroken over goes and dates a dud. Now you look stupid, he looks stupid, we all look stupid [and] everyone’s questioning your taste. Like, ‘What the f--- are you doing?'"

"Give her her flowers," she concluded. "Them over there, whatever they’re doing is their business. They deserve love as much as you do."

Is Kayla Nicole Currently Dating Anyone?

The TV personality said she's working on herself so she 'can attract' what she desires.

Nicole went on to briefly discuss her own love life, revealing that though she's given her phone number to a "few" guys, she's not really interested in getting into a relationship at the moment.

"That's really what the season of life that I'm in right now, too, is doing the work so that I can attract what it is that I desire," she explained. "So I'm going to love me in all the ways so that I can teach others how to love me."

Kayla Nicole Shades Travis Kelce After Their Split

Nicole previously shaded Kelce for leaving her with the financial responsibility of the dogs they shared.

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum has openly talked about her romance with the NFL star — which was on and off from 2017 to 2022 — recently shading him for leaving her with "full responsibility" of the pooches they shared.

"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs. I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000," Nicole complained about having to pay all the fees that come with having pets.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't react to her story.

Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in September 2023.

