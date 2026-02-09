Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Shades Football Star and Taylor Swift in Savage Super Bowl Ad

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship?” Haddish asked, before Simmons followed up with, “Are your exes snubbing you in commercials?” The moment didn’t go unnoticed, especially since Simmons’ own ex, Kendall Jenner, recently poked fun at him in a Fanatics Sportsbook commercial. “If so, you may be entitled to retribution,” Haddish said, before Simmons jumped in to clarify, “Compensation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @playsleeper/Instagram The commercial featured Tiffany Haddish and Ben Simmons.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever had a bad breakup? 🥀



The Ex-Communicators are HERE to confront your Ex so you don't have to 🤝 #SleeperTeamPicks pic.twitter.com/U7WDgZD0wd — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 8, 2026 Source: @SleeperHQ/X

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s what I said!” Haddish fired back, just before Simmons introduced their so-called clients. “Don’t get me started on these two,” Nicole quipped while rocking a pink suit, adding of Haddish and Simmons, “They have no idea what they’re doing at all.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, Nicole is described as the “ex of a certain NFL player.” Ace Greene from Love Island Season 7 also made an appearance, advising viewers not to contact them for help, before Offset admitted he doesn’t “know what [he’s] doing here.” “I’m great at relationships,” the Migos rapper joked. His ex-wife, Cardi B, is currently dating Stefon Diggs, who plays for the New England Patriots. “Simmons & Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ex-girlfriend fiasco quickly,” Nicole said in the ad.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @playsleeper/Instagram Kayla Nicole appeared in a Super Bowl commercial.

Article continues below advertisement

The scene then cut to Simmons, who responded, “That doesn’t sound right.” Nicole tried again, saying, “rapidly,” prompting Simmons to reply, “That’s not what I said.” “Okay, pronto,” Nicole offered, before Simmons corrected her once more: “I said swiftly!” — a clear nod to the pop superstar. The commercial wrapped with Haddish, noting that choosing the right romantic partner “is hard.” “Picking the right athletes doesn’t have to be,” she added, as Simmons chimed in, “Pick players. Choose more. Choose less. Make cash.” “Download Sleeper in the app store today,” Haddish concluded.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole used to date Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole dated Kelce, 36, on and off between 2017 and 2022. After their split, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end moved on with Swift, proposing to the pop icon in August 2025. Meanwhile, Swift has also sparked chatter with her new music video for “Opalite,” which some fans believe subtly references both Nicole and her ex Joe Alwyn. In the ’90s-inspired visual, Swift stars opposite Domhnall Gleeson as the pair fills the absence of romantic partners with symbolic objects — Swift clutching a large rock, while Gleeson holds a small cactus.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift released a new music video called 'Opalite.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

The imagery appears intentional, as Swift has previously hinted that she carried the emotional weight in her relationship with Alwyn, while cacti are known for causing pain even when handled with care.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Swift sprays herself with a “state-of-the-art chemical potion” called Opalite, which promises better relationships, suggesting she may believe she was the one who needed fixing. By the end of the video, Swift and Gleeson unite, and text flashes across the screen reading: “Rock and Cactus married in a small, intimate ceremony after meeting through Opalite.” Another message bluntly states, “Garbage is still garbage.”