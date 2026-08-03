Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Sizzles in See-Through Maxi Dress During Glamorous Ibiza Getaway: Photos

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Kayla Nicole is embracing the Ibiza lifestyle, turning heads in a skin-baring look during a lavish getaway. The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host, 34, showed off her enviable curves in a gold, open-knit maxi dress in new photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 2.

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Kayla Nicole Posed in Racy Backless Dress

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole had fans doing a double take after sharing racy photos from Spain.

"Girl whatever, i’m in Ibiza. @revolve 🍒🌙🌅🪩," she captioned the carousel of sultry photos. The halter dress featured a backless design and see-through fabric, which put her trim physique on full display as she hit several angles. Travis Kelce's ex finished the look with dramatic statement earrings and gold jewelry.

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Kayla Nicole Turned Heads in Spain

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole's vacation style was complimented by fans.

Fans were obsessed with Nicole's confidence, sharing their compliments in the comments section. "This dress has been in my cart all week! SOLD!" one admirer wrote, while another said, "The bawwwwdy is LETHAL." "Hate to be all in yo Ibizaness but d--- girl you look good!!😍😍😍," a third added.

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Inside Kayla Nicole's Past Relationship With Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2025.

Nicole is best known for her former relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star, whom she was in an on and off relationship with from 2017 to 2022. She hasn't publicly dated anyone since their split. She made headlines last month when she opened up about her less than optimistic outlook on love just weeks after Kelce's July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift. "Well, I don’t know if I believe in a perfect love story," she confessed in an interview shared on July 13. "I’m grown now."

Kayla Nicole 'Needs Real' in Her Next Relationship

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole split for good in May 2022.