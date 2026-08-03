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Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Sizzles in See-Through Maxi Dress During Glamorous Ibiza Getaway: Photos

Photo of Kayla Nicole
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole flaunted her curves in a see-through dress while on vacation in Ibiza.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

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Kayla Nicole is embracing the Ibiza lifestyle, turning heads in a skin-baring look during a lavish getaway.

The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host, 34, showed off her enviable curves in a gold, open-knit maxi dress in new photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 2.

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Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole shared racy photos from a recent getaway in Ibiza.

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Kayla Nicole Posed in Racy Backless Dress

Photo of Kayla Nicole had fans doing a double take after sharing racy photos from Spain.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole had fans doing a double take after sharing racy photos from Spain.

"Girl whatever, i’m in Ibiza. @revolve 🍒🌙🌅🪩," she captioned the carousel of sultry photos.

The halter dress featured a backless design and see-through fabric, which put her trim physique on full display as she hit several angles.

Travis Kelce's ex finished the look with dramatic statement earrings and gold jewelry.

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Kayla Nicole Turned Heads in Spain

Photo of Kayla Nicole's vacation style was complimented by fans.
Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole's vacation style was complimented by fans.

Fans were obsessed with Nicole's confidence, sharing their compliments in the comments section.

"This dress has been in my cart all week! SOLD!" one admirer wrote, while another said, "The bawwwwdy is LETHAL."

"Hate to be all in yo Ibizaness but d--- girl you look good!!😍😍😍," a third added.

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Inside Kayla Nicole's Past Relationship With Travis Kelce

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2025.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2025.

Nicole is best known for her former relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star, whom she was in an on and off relationship with from 2017 to 2022. She hasn't publicly dated anyone since their split.

She made headlines last month when she opened up about her less than optimistic outlook on love just weeks after Kelce's July 3 wedding to Taylor Swift.

"Well, I don’t know if I believe in a perfect love story," she confessed in an interview shared on July 13. "I’m grown now."

Kayla Nicole 'Needs Real' in Her Next Relationship

Photo of Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole split for good in May 2022.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole split for good in May 2022.

The conversation kicked off after the influencer was questioned about what her "perfect love story would look like."

“Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work," the media personality explained. "So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real."

Months after Kelce's August 2025 engagement, Nicole joked about the new dating rule she set for herself.

“I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes,” she expressed during an appearance on "The Boyfriend Material" podcast in November 2025. "But I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

She continued, "I’m really open, the bar is in h--- these days."

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