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Jason Kelce Admits It's 'Remarkable' No Photos From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Really Special' Wedding Leaked

Jason Kelce,Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce was the best man at the nuptials.

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July 31 2026, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

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Jason Kelce can't stop raving over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's July 3 wedding.

The NFL alum appeared on the Thursday, July 30, installment of SportsRadio94WIP when asked about the star-studded nuptials, which were held at NYC's Madison Square Garden.

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Jason Kelce,Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce said he still hasn't 'seen any legitimate photos' from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Despite around 1,000 people being in attendance, Jason noted he's yet to see any photo leaks from the celebration.

(Guests were allegedly asked to lock their phones away.)

"I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding. It’s remarkable," he spilled, calling the party "the biggest wedding, probably, I’ve ever attended for sure, and there’s really not a lot out there."

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The Wedding Was 'Intimate and Really Special'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

The NFL alum said the wedding was 'incredibly done.'

The father-of-four was quick to dismiss naysayers who felt the venue was too much.

"I think, this is obviously an effort by Travis and Taylor to really try and make this as intimate of a moment as possible. They did a great job of, like, finding an area that could be very secure, some place that, you know, they would be able to have this kind of control over it while also feeling intimate and really special," Jason said, agreeing with other guests who said decorators completely transformed the space.

"It was incredibly done," he declared.

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'It Was an Amazing Evening'

Jason Kelce
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce said he's 'just so happy for both Travis and Taylor.'

"My favorite moments were just like the different people that are at this wedding," Jason shared of the guest list, which included the likes of Tom Cruise, Paul McCartney Patrick Mahomes and Julia Roberts.

"In one moment I'm seeing Brad Pitt pop out of a corner and talking to him and then in the next moment I'm seeing Mrs. Clark, who ran the attendance at Cleveland Heights High School," recalled the former Philadelphia Eagles player. "It was an amazing evening with a lot of awesome people. And I'm just so happy for both Travis and Taylor. It was incredible."

Jason Kelce Cried at the Ceremony

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The "New Heights" podcast co-host also admitted he teared up during the ceremony, where he acted as his brother's best man.

"I did cry. I probably cried more than I did at my own wedding," he confessed. "Which probably is not acceptable. Kylie [Kelce] is probably not happy about that."

Jason called the ceremony, which was lead by Adam Sandler, "incredible."

"Adam...is probably the perfect person you could have officiate a wedding," he expressed. "He's obviously hilarious and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny, but there's a sweetness to Adam."

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