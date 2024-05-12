Travis Kelce Spotted Alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 4th Eras Tour Concert in Paris: Watch
Travis Kelce got to hear “So High School” live!
On Sunday, May 12, the NFL star was spotted at girlfriend Taylor Swift’s fourth Eras Tour concert at the la Défense Arena in Paris, France.
Kelce was seen alongside the “Maroon” singer’s pal Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, in a private box at the performance. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a white T-shirt, green pants and a colorful cardigan while he waited for his lover to hit the stage.
Hadid stepped out in an all-black ensemble, while Cooper — whom the model was first romantically linked to in October 2023 — donned a tan button down.
This is the first concert the hunk, 34, has been seen at since Swift began her European leg of the tour, which started on May 9. This portion of the famous shows included some of the Grammy winner’s latest songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, such as “So High School."
As OK! previously reported, fans have speculated that the song is about Swift’s romance with Kelce, which began in 2023.
"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her," the pop star, also 34, sings, seemingly alluding to Kelce’s football career.
In addition to “So High School” potentially referencing the three-time Super Bowl champion, many believe “The Alchemy” is also about Swift’s love for Kelce.
"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby I'm the one to beat," she sings in the bop, clearly using football terminology.
The blonde beauty, who was spotted on the field with Kelce after his 2024 Super Bowl win, also adds, “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”
Swift even appears to mention her British exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in the lyric, "those blokes warm the benches."
Swift and Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023, when the musician showed up to watch the podcaster’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Since then, the duo have been inseparable, as Swift attended a total of 13 of Kelce’s games, and Kelce has flown all over the world to check out Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. Additionally, the celebs have been seen together while on vacation in the Bahamas and attending Coachella.