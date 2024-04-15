OK Magazine
Travis Kelce 'Effortlessly' Lifts Taylor Swift in the Air to Help Her See During Couple's Coachella Date-Night Outing: Watch

travis kelce lifts taylor swift air coachella watch
Source: @tayvisnation/X; MEGA
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Nothing an NFL tight end can't do.

Taylor Swift was swiftly lifted into the air by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a surprise date-night outing at Weekend 1 of Coachella 2024.

travis kelce lifts taylor swift air coachella watch
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce lifted his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the air during Coachella Weekend 1.

Source: @tayvisnation/X
The lovebirds matched in baseball caps — with the blonde babe repping her man's "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason, and Travis sporting a Happy Gilmore hat — and were seen in VIP sections of the crowd at various sets throughout the evening on Saturday, April 13.

Several videos were shared to social media of Travis and Taylor, both 34, jamming out to the "Love Story" singer's best friend Jack Antonoff's Bleachers band set, supporting the singer's other BFF Ice Spice and more.

travis kelce lifts taylor swift air coachella watch
Source: MEGA

The couple danced and chatted together while supporting their friends' sets throughout the evening.

At one point during DJ Dom Dolla's set, Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs player were chatting and dancing with friends when all of the sudden, Travis hoisted his girlfriend into the air so she could overlook the packed crowd.

The moment was caught on tape from various angles and shared online, causing fans at home to completely freak out about the loving exchange.

travis kelce lifts taylor swift air coachella watch
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce received praise for 'effortlessly' picking up his girlfriend.

"I'M SCREAMING," one admirer exclaimed, as another asked, "can anyone think of any of her previous boyfriends who could have accomplished the same feat of strength? It's giving his [Saturday Night Live] skit a real life example."

"Stop he’s doing it so effortlessly. I'm in shock," a third fan gushed, while a fourth declared, "omg. He's so perfect for her."

travis kelce lifts taylor swift air coachella watch
Source: MEGA

The lovebirds went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Swifties were overall thrilled in general that their favorite pop star looked to be having the time of her life at the desert music festival in California, as it was seemingly something she wouldn't have been able to do during her super private relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Since Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023, fans have noticed an increase in the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's public outings — including Los Angeles dinner dates with her man, a Bahamas vacation and, of course, several outings to Chiefs games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Source: OK!

Taylor was even among close friends and family to storm the field after Travis' team won Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas back in February.

After the big victory, the 14-time Grammy winner accompanied her boyfriend at a couple different after-parties — where they shared several smooches and danced around to some of Taylor's most famous songs.

