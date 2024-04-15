Travis Kelce 'Effortlessly' Lifts Taylor Swift in the Air to Help Her See During Couple's Coachella Date-Night Outing: Watch

The lovebirds matched in baseball caps — with the blonde babe repping her man's "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason, and Travis sporting a Happy Gilmore hat — and were seen in VIP sections of the crowd at various sets throughout the evening on Saturday, April 13.

Several videos were shared to social media of Travis and Taylor, both 34, jamming out to the "Love Story" singer's best friend Jack Antonoff's Bleachers band set, supporting the singer's other BFF Ice Spice and more.