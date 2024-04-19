Taylor Swift 'Likes' Instagram Post That Ranks Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy as Two of Her Worst Exes
Taylor Swift is putting her exes in their place!
Shortly before the singer's 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on Friday, April 19, the superstar sent fans into a frenzy by "liking" an Instagram post that ranked some of her ex-boyfriends.
The meme in question was a screenshot from an episode of Dance Moms in which Abby Lee Miller revealed the rankings of her dancers by making a pyramid image. In the post, the Betches account replaced the young dancers' faces with names of Swift's former flames and her current beau.
On the bottom level was Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, while one row above them was Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Lautner.
As admirers would have predicted, the Grammy winner's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, took the top spot.
The meme was in a set of posts, so it's possible that the blonde beauty only saw the first slide — which joked about how Swifties decode her Easter eggs — before she double-tapped the upload.
Either way, fans loved that the blonde beauty, 34, was active on social media.
"Taylor liking this is hilarious," one person commented, while another said, "SHE LIKED THIS HAHAHAHA."
While many of Swift's new tracks are about Healy and Alwyn, fans think "The Alchemy" details her romance with Kelce.
"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," she sings.
In another line, she seemingly references the athlete's Super Bowl win: “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”
As OK! reported, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, has "zero concern" over Swift writing about her past romances.
“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous,” the source explained. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."
Just two hours after the album dropped, the pop star announced the release of more than a dozen new songs.
"It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️," the crooner told fans. "I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍,"