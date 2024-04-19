OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift 'Likes' Instagram Post That Ranks Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy as Two of Her Worst Exes

taylor swift likes instagram post ranks joe alwyn matty healy worst exes
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift is putting her exes in their place!

Shortly before the singer's 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on Friday, April 19, the superstar sent fans into a frenzy by "liking" an Instagram post that ranked some of her ex-boyfriends.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift likes instagram post ranks joe alwyn matty healy worst exes
Source: mega

Taylor Swift 'liked' an Instagram post that ranked her exes.

The meme in question was a screenshot from an episode of Dance Moms in which Abby Lee Miller revealed the rankings of her dancers by making a pyramid image. In the post, the Betches account replaced the young dancers' faces with names of Swift's former flames and her current beau.

On the bottom level was Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, while one row above them was Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Lautner.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As admirers would have predicted, the Grammy winner's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, took the top spot.

The meme was in a set of posts, so it's possible that the blonde beauty only saw the first slide — which joked about how Swifties decode her Easter eggs — before she double-tapped the upload.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift likes instagram post ranks joe alwyn matty healy worst exes
Source: mega

Joe Alwyn and the singer dated from 2018 to 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Either way, fans loved that the blonde beauty, 34, was active on social media.

"Taylor liking this is hilarious," one person commented, while another said, "SHE LIKED THIS HAHAHAHA."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift likes instagram post ranks joe alwyn matty healy worst exes
Source: mega

'The Tortured Poets Department' is Swift's 11th album.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

While many of Swift's new tracks are about Healy and Alwyn, fans think "The Alchemy" details her romance with Kelce.

"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," she sings.

In another line, she seemingly references the athlete's Super Bowl win: “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift likes instagram post ranks joe alwyn matty healy worst exes
Source: mega

Swift has been dating Travis Kelce since last summer.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, has "zero concern" over Swift writing about her past romances.

“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous,” the source explained. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."

Article continues below advertisement

Just two hours after the album dropped, the pop star announced the release of more than a dozen new songs.

"It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️," the crooner told fans. "I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍,"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.