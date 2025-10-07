or
Travis and Jason Kelce Hype Up 'Friend' Blake Lively on 'New Heights' Podcast After Alleged Feud With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce hyped up their friend Blake Lively on the 'New Heights' podcast amid rumors of tension between the actress and Taylor Swift.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

All appears to be well between Blake Lively and Travis Kelce, despite rumors of tension between the actress and Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Travis, 35, and his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke about Blake's 2005 feature film debut, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, as a part of their “New Heights Film Club” and how their “friend” nailed the role of soccer star Bridget Vreeland.

“Killed it. I might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun,” Travis explained.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Gave Blake Lively a Shout-Out

When speaking about Lively’s role, Jason, 37, praised the character, calling her “Obviously, tall, strong, bold, beautiful, athletic,” before making a joke about the way she ran.

“I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you [but] it does not strike me as a star athlete run,” he told his brother, who brought up how “impressive” it was that she could run and still say her lines.

Travis Kelce Praised Blake Lively's 'Endurance'

“She has good endurance, though, because to be running like that and to be talking, “ he added. “I would be f------- gassed and be way worse at trying to spit my lines if I was running and talking.”

Fans have wondered where Blake, 38, and Taylor’s relationship stands, as the “Love Story” singer, 35, has kept her distance publicly since being thrust into Blake's messy lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar, Jason Baldoni, earlier this year.

According to a complaint filed by Justin, he accused Blake of referring to Taylor as one of her "dragons” in personal text messages and using Taylor's star power to influence changes in the script.

Taylor Swift Felt 'Used' After 'Dragons' Comment

At the time, TMZ reported that the pop star wasn’t happy with the comment and felt “used” in the situation. However, the friends — who have been linked since 2015 — reportedly hashed it out after having “a good cry.”

Fans believe all is well between the two friends, even though they haven’t been photographed together all year, after suspecting Blake earned a special nod on Taylor's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3.

Taylor Swift Released 'Cancelled'

“I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld, where it gets quite dark,” she sings on the 12th track, “Cancelled.” “At least you know exactly who your friends are / They’re the ones with the matching scars.”

In the track, Taylor seemingly thanked her “cancelled” friend for staying by her side throughout her career, singing, “They stood by me before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent, so I’m not here for judgement / But if you can’t be good, then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic, or took somebody’s man / We’ll take you by the hand / And soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught.”

