Travis and Jason Kelce Hype Up 'Friend' Blake Lively on 'New Heights' Podcast After Alleged Feud With Taylor Swift

All appears to be well between Blake Lively and Travis Kelce, despite rumors of tension between the actress and Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift. Travis, 35, and his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke about Blake's 2005 feature film debut, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, as a part of their “New Heights Film Club” and how their “friend” nailed the role of soccer star Bridget Vreeland. “Killed it. I might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun,” Travis explained.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Gave Blake Lively a Shout-Out

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce praised their 'friend' Blake Lively for her role in the movie 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.'

When speaking about Lively’s role, Jason, 37, praised the character, calling her “Obviously, tall, strong, bold, beautiful, athletic,” before making a joke about the way she ran. “I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you [but] it does not strike me as a star athlete run,” he told his brother, who brought up how “impressive” it was that she could run and still say her lines.

Travis Kelce Praised Blake Lively's 'Endurance'

Source: MEGA Fans are unsure where Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's relationship stood.

“She has good endurance, though, because to be running like that and to be talking, “ he added. “I would be f------- gassed and be way worse at trying to spit my lines if I was running and talking.” Fans have wondered where Blake, 38, and Taylor’s relationship stands, as the “Love Story” singer, 35, has kept her distance publicly since being thrust into Blake's messy lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar, Jason Baldoni, earlier this year. According to a complaint filed by Justin, he accused Blake of referring to Taylor as one of her "dragons” in personal text messages and using Taylor's star power to influence changes in the script.

Taylor Swift Felt 'Used' After 'Dragons' Comment

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift reportedly felt 'used' after being mentioned in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit.

At the time, TMZ reported that the pop star wasn’t happy with the comment and felt “used” in the situation. However, the friends — who have been linked since 2015 — reportedly hashed it out after having “a good cry.” Fans believe all is well between the two friends, even though they haven’t been photographed together all year, after suspecting Blake earned a special nod on Taylor's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3.

Taylor Swift Released 'Cancelled'

Source: MEGA Fans believe a song on Taylor Swift's new album is a nod to Blake Lively.